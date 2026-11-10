Vancouver Island Manhunt Suspended After Dakota Smith Disappears

Police have halted the search for Dakota Smith in Johnstone Strait due to dangerous storms, though Ma'a̱mtagila Nation volunteers plan to resume efforts.

Authorities have officially suspended the search for Dakota Smith, a thirty-five-year-old man who vanished while fishing from a canoe off northern Vancouver Island. The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria initiated the rescue operation shortly before 4:30 p.m. on November 6 after receiving reports of his disappearance.

Detailed Timeline of Disappearance

Dakota Smith was last seen around noon on November 6 when he launched his vessel into the waters of the Johnstone Strait north of Sayward, British Columbia. The initial response involved deploying watercraft and helicopters to scour the area for any sign of the missing fisherman or his boat.

Also read Paddle found as search continues for missing Ma'amtagila father Dakota Smith

Rescuers later located Smith's capsized canoe and a paddle floating in the water. However, despite these findings, search teams were unable to locate the missing man as a series of severe storms deluged coastal British Columbia with high winds and hammering rain throughout the subsequent days.

Official Reasons for Search Halt

The Sayward Royal Canadian Mounted Police issued a statement on Tuesday explaining that intensive searches through inclement weather consisting of high unpredictable winds, heavy rainfalls, and frigid water temperature drastically reduced the chances of survivability.

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Additionally, the challenging ongoing weather conditions are making it unsafe for water and shoreline searches. This assessment led both the RCMP and the Campbell River Volunteer Search and Rescue Society to suspend their active search efforts to protect personnel safety.

Indigenous Group Vows to Continue

While official agencies have paused operations, a volunteer group from the Ma'a̱mtagila Nation has vowed to continue looking for Smith. Search co-ordinator Jen Ambers stated in an email on Tuesday that they are mobilizing their water searchers tomorrow morning as today is too heavy a storm day to get their boats out safely.

Ambers added that land searches around the area continue despite the suspension of maritime operations. The community-led effort highlights the persistent hope among local residents and indigenous groups to find the missing angler despite the hazardous environmental conditions prevailing in the region.