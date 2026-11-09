Vancouver Island Faces Dual Weather Alerts as Atmospheric River Approaches

Vancouver Island braces for heavy rain and high winds from an incoming atmospheric river. BC Hydro crews continue restoring power to 50,000 storm-affected customers across the region.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued two critical alerts as Vancouver Island prepares for a significant stretch of wet and windy weather driven by an approaching atmospheric river. Meteorologist Steve Boily confirms the presence of two back-to-back weather systems that will transport substantial moisture from the central Pacific Ocean to the Pacific Northwest coast.

Meteorological Details and Rainfall Forecasts

An atmospheric river functions as a long, narrow corridor of concentrated moisture that moves large amounts of water vapour through the atmosphere. This phenomenon frequently produces significant rainfall when it makes landfall at the coast. Steve Boily, a meteorologist with the weather agency, noted that the current setup involves two distinct systems arriving in succession.

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The first system is scheduled to arrive on Tuesday, with the heaviest rainfall expected to fall from Tuesday night into Wednesday. A second round of precipitation is forecast for Thursday and Friday. Boily described the upcoming period as a wet week, emphasizing the large scale of the moisture system and its distant origins in the central Pacific Ocean.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of significant rainfall across the island from Tuesday through Thursday. A separate yellow wind warning is currently in effect for North Vancouver Island. Southeasterly winds in this region are expected to reach speeds of 90 km/h, with gusts potentially hitting 110 km/h.

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Regional Impact and Hydrological Concerns

The west coast of Vancouver Island is anticipated to receive some of the most intense rainfall, with the Port Alberni area facing potentially significant water accumulation. When asked if Port Alberni could receive up to 300 millimetres of rain in a single week, Boily stated that such an amount is possible, though forecasts vary between models.

Boily explained that while the Canadian weather model predicts an outlier of 250 millimetres, most numerical weather models predict approximately 150 millimetres. He emphasized that even 150 millimetres represents a considerable amount of rain, particularly given the precipitation the island already received last week.

Rising rivers pose a continued risk for drivers, even though there is currently little snow on the mountain tops to contribute to rapid snowmelt flooding. Boily warned that rivers could overrun roads in certain areas and advised motorists to slow down and exercise caution. He noted that aquaplaning can occur with even a small amount of water on the road surface.

BC Hydro Restoration Challenges in Remote Areas

The incoming weather forecast coincides with ongoing efforts by BC Hydro to restore electricity after weekend storms affected approximately 50,000 customers. Ted Olynyk, the utility's manager of community relations for Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast, reported that Duncan was the hardest hit area during the recent storm events.

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While BC Hydro crews have restored power to most affected customers, outages remain in difficult-to-access communities. Approximately 1,000 customers are still without electricity following the storm that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning. Of these, roughly 700 are located in the Bamfield and Zeballos areas.

Restoration in Bamfield is expected to proceed normally, but the situation in Zeballos is more complex. Olynyk stated that replacing equipment in Zeballos requires a helicopter. If weather conditions prevent aerial access, power restoration there could be delayed by several days.

Preparedness and Future Outage Risks

BC Hydro is warning that additional strong winds could cause further damage from trees and branches that are merely hanging on after previous storms. Olynyk advised residents to track outage information and ensure their emergency kits are ready. He also asked anyone still without electricity to contact BC Hydro directly rather than assuming their outage has been reported.

Utility crews are moving around the island as resources become available, with contractors assisting in areas where repairs remain outstanding. Olynyk highlighted that BC Hydro invests heavily in year-round preparations, including vegetation management near power lines. The utility spent $150 million this year on such work, having tripled its budget over the last six years.