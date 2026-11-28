The PWHL Vancouver Goldeneyes have secured two new defenders, Olivia Knowles and Ashley Messier, boosting their roster for the fourth season starting December 5.

The Vancouver Goldeneyes have officially added defensive depth to their roster by signing Olivia Knowles and Ashley Messier to one-year contracts. This strategic move strengthens the team ahead of the fourth Premier Women's Hockey League season, which begins on December 5 with a home matchup against the Seattle Torrent.

Roster Expansion Forthcoming Season

With these two additions, the Vancouver Goldeneyes now have a total of 21 players under contract for the upcoming schedule. The current squad composition includes 12 forwards, six defenders, and three goaltenders, providing a balanced lineup for the competitive league environment.

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Knoles Career And Team History

Olivia Knowles brings experience from the league's inaugural season and two subsequent years with the New York Sirens after starting with the Toronto Sceptres. The 27-year-old defender from Campbell River, B.C., appeared in 35 regular-season games, recording one assist during her time in the PWHL. She was invited to the Goldeneyes training camp before securing her new contract.

Knoles represented Canada at the world under-18 championship twice during her youth career. She also served as a co-captain for the University of Minnesota, adding leadership experience to her professional profile. Her journey from collegiate hockey to multiple PWHL franchises highlights her adaptability and skill on the blue line.

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Messier Background And Draft Status

Ashley Messier enters the league after being selected in the sixth round, 61st overall, in this year's PWHL draft. The 24-year-old from Wilcox, Sask., spent four years at Cornell University before transferring and leading the Big Red in goals by a defender with seven marks in her final season there.

Messier also played for Canada at the world under-18 championship in 2020 and served as alternate captain for the University of Minnesota-Duluth last season, where she compiled seven assists. She is the daughter of former NHL player Joby Messier, bringing a strong hockey pedigree to the Goldeneyes defensive corps.

Next Games And Team Outlook

The fourth PWHL season opens on December 5 when the Vancouver Goldeneyes host the Seattle Torrent at home. The team is now fully stocked with 21 players, including the new defensive signings, as they prepare for the opening night. This roster update positions the Goldeneyes competitively for the upcoming regular season.

Both Knowles and Messier add valuable experience and young talent to the Goldeneyes lineup. Their contracts secure key defensive pieces for the franchise as they look to build on their previous seasons and compete for playoff contention in the PWHL.