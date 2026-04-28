Vancouver Goldeneyes Secure Top Draft Pick in Inaugural PWHL Season Despite Playoff Miss

The Vancouver Goldeneyes' debut season in the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) was a success off the ice, leading the league in attendance and securing the first overall pick in the entry draft. Despite missing the playoffs, the team's end-of-season winning streak and fan support highlighted their potential. General Manager Cara Gardner Morey and star player Sarah Nurse discussed the team's future, including draft prospects and roster uncertainties.

The Vancouver Goldeneyes may not have secured a playoff spot in their inaugural season in the Professional Women's Hockey League ( PWHL ), but their debut campaign was a resounding success in every other regard.

The team's remarkable end-of-season winning streak earned them the coveted first pick in the upcoming entry draft, thanks to the PWHL's innovative 'gold plan' system. This system rewards the team with the most points after playoff elimination with the top draft selection, a strategic move that has paid off handsomely for Vancouver. The Goldeneyes' success extends beyond the ice, as they led the league in regular-season attendance, averaging over 11,000 fans per game, significantly surpassing the PWHL's average of 9,200.

This fan support was evident throughout the season, culminating in a thrilling overtime victory against the two-time defending Walter Cup champions, the Minnesota Frost, in front of a packed Pacific Coliseum with 11,310 spectators. The win not only showcased the team's resilience but also secured their position as the top pick in the draft, edging out the Seattle Torrent on the final day of the regular season.

General Manager Cara Gardner Morey expressed her excitement about the first overall pick, emphasizing the depth of talent in the draft class. While she remained tight-lipped about specific selections, top prospects like American defender Caroline Harvey, a gold medalist at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics and NCAA champion with the Wisconsin Badgers, are expected to be high on the list.

Harvey's impressive resume includes being the leading scorer at the Olympics and earning the tournament's most valuable player and top defender awards. As the PWHL looks ahead to future drafts and potential expansion, the Vancouver Goldeneyes face several roster uncertainties. The future of fan favorite Sarah Nurse, whose one-year contract is expiring, remains unclear.

Gardner Morey highlighted the need for clarity on expansion rules, as the league has not yet confirmed the number of new teams or cities that will be added. The potential addition of two or four expansion franchises could significantly impact the player pool and roster dynamics. Nurse also pointed out the challenges of extensive travel, particularly for West Coast teams like Vancouver and Seattle, which spent considerable time on the road this season.

The team's travel schedule often involved long flights and extended travel days, a factor that players hope will be addressed in future seasons. Despite these challenges, the Vancouver Goldeneyes' inaugural season has set a strong foundation for the future, with a passionate fan base and a promising draft position that could shape the team's trajectory in the PWHL





CBCNews / 🏆 2. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Vancouver Goldeneyes PWHL Professional Women's Hockey League Entry Draft Caroline Harvey

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2 arrested after assault with weapon at Vancouver supportive housing facilityVancouver police say they arrested two suspects after an assault with a weapon at a supportive housing facility Saturday morning.

Read more »

No lawn watering starting May 1 as Metro Vancouver jumps to Stage 2 restrictionsMetro Vancouver residents are being asked to let their lawns go brown this spring as the regional district makes the unprecedented move to skip Stage 1 watering restrictions and bring in tighter rules early.

Read more »

Goldeneyes finish inaugural season with 4-3 overtime win over FrostDefenceman Sophie Jaques scored at 1:24 of overtime to give the Vancouver Goldeneyes a 4-3 Women’s Professional Hockey League victory over the Minnesota Frost on Saturday.

Read more »

Victoire to play Frost, Fleet draw Charge in PWHL playoffsThe No. 1 seed Montreal Victoire have selected two-time reigning champion Minnesota Frost as their opponent in the PWHL playoffs.

Read more »

PWHL Playoffs Begin as Expansion Questions LingerThe PWHL playoffs start with Montreal Victoire choosing to face Minnesota Frost in the first round, while Vancouver Goldeneyes secure the first overall draft pick. Expansion and free agency uncertainties loom over the league's future.

Read more »

Vancouver Goldeneyes' Sarah Nurse scores in PWHL gameSarah Nurse of the Vancouver Goldeneyes celebrates her goal against the Minnesota Frost in a PWHL hockey game, with teammate Sophie Jaques also in the frame. The match took place in Vancouver on April 25, 2026.

Read more »