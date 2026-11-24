Sophie Jaques records a hat trick as Vancouver edges Vegas 8-6 in a high-scoring PWHL pre-season match on November 24, 2026, ahead of the December start.

The Vancouver Goldeneyes secured a dramatic 8-6 victory over the expansion Vegas Vanguards on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, during a high-scoring pre-season contest. Defender Sophie Jaques led the offensive charge for Vancouver with a hat trick, proving decisive in a match that featured three lead changes.

Jaques Drives Goldeneyes Past Vanguards

Jaques delivered the primary offensive impact for Vancouver, recording three goals to anchor the team's win against their new Western Conference rival. Her performance helped the Goldeneyes maintain control despite facing persistent pressure from the Vanguards, who never successfully pulled ahead in the scoreboard despite mounting late-game pressure.

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Harvey and Key Contributors Excel

Caroline Harvey, known professionally as KK and the first-overall pick in the 2026 PWHL draft, contributed significantly with one goal and three assists to complement Jaques' efforts. Mannon McMahon added offensive support with one goal and two assists, while goaltenders Kimberly Newell and Katie Desa stabilized the Vancouver net.

Kimberly Newell Controls the Net for Vancouver

Goaltender Kimberly Newell faced significant challenges early in the contest, allowing three goals on 27 shots before being replaced at the midway point of the game. Relief pitcher Katie Desa subsequently stopped 18 of 21 shots to preserve the Goldeneyes' narrow margin over the expansion team.

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Maureen Murphy Leads Vegas Offensive Surge

Maureen Murphy and Tessa Janecke each recorded two goals and an assist for Vegas, while Hayley Scamurra and Eden Lacy provided additional scoring to keep the match competitive. Vegas goaltender Saskia Maurer struggled with consistency, allowing five goals on 21 shots over the first two periods before Nicole Hensley entered to stop seven of 10 shots.

Other PWHL Pre-Season Results And Schedule

In other pre-season action on Tuesday, the Hamilton team defeated Detroit 3-2, and Montreal blanked New York 3-0. The Ottawa squad faced off against Toronto in the late-game matchup of the day as the league prepares for the official start of the regular season on December 5.