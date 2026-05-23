Vancouver Film Industry Mourns Loss of Stewart McLean

The Vancouver film industry is mourning the loss of Stewart McLean, a beloved figure known for his joyful spirit and contributions to the local film scene. McLean, a prominent figure in the industry, passed away recently, leaving behind a legacy of creativity and passion. His contributions to the Vancouver film scene will be deeply missed by his colleagues and the community. Tributes have poured in from fellow filmmakers, who remember McLean for his infectious enthusiasm and dedication to the craft. His passing has left a void in the Vancouver film community, and his memory will continue to inspire future generations of filmmakers.

The Vancouver film industry is mourning the loss of Stewart McLean, a beloved figure known for his joyful spirit and contributions to the local film scene.

McLean, a prominent figure in the industry, passed away recently, leaving behind a legacy of creativity and passion. His contributions to the Vancouver film scene will be deeply missed by his colleagues and the community. Tributes have poured in from fellow filmmakers, who remember McLean for his infectious enthusiasm and dedication to the craft. His passing has left a void in the Vancouver film community, and his memory will continue to inspire future generations of filmmakers





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Stewart Mclean Vancouver Film Industry Tributes Loss Film Community

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