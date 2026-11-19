Vancouver city council is taking action to stop developers from converting vacant lots into temporary community gardens and dog parks to reduce property taxes, following a report that ten properties reclassified in 2026 cost the city about $900,000.

Vancouver city council is moving to close a tax loophole that allows developers to convert vacant lots into temporary community gardens and dog parks, saving hundreds of thousands of dollars in property taxes while delaying housing construction.

The crackdown follows a city report that identified ten properties reclassified from business to parks and gardens in 2026, resulting in an estimated $900,000 loss in municipal taxes. OneCity Councillor Lucy Maloney introduced a motion on Wednesday to address the issue through updated city guidelines. The motion acknowledges that while tax incentives are designed to reduce risks associated with new construction, some developers are using them to postpone building until market conditions become more favorable.

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Tightening Permit Limits For Vacant Sites

Maloney emphasized the need for measures to reduce the financial incentive for properties to be recategorized. Although the city cannot prevent developers from reclassifying land under existing provincial rules, it intends to tighten local permitting processes. Staff will investigate introducing strict limits on how long sites can remain as community amenities, ensuring temporary uses do not become permanent excuses for inaction on housing.

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The Little Mountain redevelopment project is a primary example of the tension between temporary land use and urgent housing needs. Holborn Group purchased the land in 2008 with plans to deliver 282 non-market rental units alongside approximately 1,400 market homes. While some non-market buildings have been completed, vast sections of the site remain vacant, drawing criticism from long-term residents.

Ingrid Steenhuisen, a resident whose family has lived in Little Mountain since the 1950s, has publicly emphasized that the focus on amenities distracts from the primary crisis. She stated that the greater need is for human housing rather than spaces for pets. Steenhuisen said that after more than six decades in the neighborhood, she is eager to see the remaining empty land filled with new homes rather than temporary recreational facilities.

Critics Challenge Financial Benefits Of Gardens

Real estate planning consultant Michael Geller provided a sharp critique of the financial mechanics behind these temporary uses. He told CTV News that creating minuscule properties for gardens does not benefit the community but instead saves developers hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes. Holborn Group responded with a statement asserting that their temporary dog park and garden do not replace or delay housing, arguing that these amenities are better than leaving the land completely empty.

The city aims to ensure that permits for community gardens and dog parks do not inadvertently facilitate tax avoidance on land explicitly designated for future housing. Council members say the initiative targets specific loopholes in provincial regulations that have been exploited to delay construction on prime residential sites.

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The city plans to tighten local permitting processes and investigate strict limits on the duration that sites can remain as community amenities, ensuring that temporary uses do not become permanent excuses for inaction on housing projects.