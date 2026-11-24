Vancouver City Council, now led by progressive parties, unanimously passed motions for vacancy control, community garden oversight, and reversed the temporary supportive housing ban in early November.

Vancouver City Council, now dominated by progressive political factions, moved swiftly in its initial sessions to reshape the city's housing landscape and tenant protections. The newly constituted council, which officially took office following the November 2 swearing-in and held its first regular meeting on Tuesday, November 17, immediately signaled a sharp departure from the previous administration's policies. The real momentum emerged during the Standing Committee on City Finance and Services meeting on November 18, where a comprehensive suite of motions was approved to address urgent local concerns.

New Council Majority Shifts Housing Policy

The political composition of Vancouver City Council has undergone a significant transformation, shifting from a right-of-center body with an ABC Vancouver supermajority to a left-leaning assembly. The current council is led by Green Party member Pete Fry, who serves alongside four fellow Greens. Four members represent the Coalition of Progressive Electors (COPE), one seat is held by OneCity, and a single member represents ABC Vancouver. This dramatic change in makeup has resulted in a heavy progressive lean that has wasted no time in challenging established norms and introducing bold new regulatory frameworks for the city.

Also read Essex Council Approves $419,623 Contract for New Splash Pad Washroom Facility

Universal Vacancy Control and Tenant Protections

COPE Councillor Sean Orr, who was elected in a 2025 by-election before securing re-election last month, introduced a pivotal motion addressing universal vacancy control and predatory landlord practices. While British Columbia currently permits unlimited rent increases between tenancies despite annual caps during tenancy, Orr's proposal seeks to prevent landlords from raising rents significantly when a unit becomes vacant. The Vancouver Tenant Union welcomed the move, noting that the motion aligns with their long-standing advocacy for stronger bylaw enforcement and the ability to remove business licenses from non-compliant landlords. City staff are now tasked with presenting a proposed by-law in the first quarter of 2027, though legal authority remains a point of contention.

Strengthening Property Maintenance Standards

In addition to rent control measures, the council directed staff to explore amendments to the Standards of Maintenance By-law to better address mold, water damage, and indoor air quality. The new motion explicitly adds moisture management to the list of regulated issues, asking staff to investigate opportunities to strengthen enforcement. Potential options under review include establishing specific thresholds for excessive moisture content, implementing mandatory moisture content testing, and requiring building envelope assessments. These measures aim to force landlords to investigate and remediate the source of excessive moisture, thereby improving living conditions for residents.

Advertisement

Reversing Supportive Housing Ban and Park Dissolution

The progressive coalition also moved to reverse key decisions made by the previous council, including the temporary ban on supportive housing and the dissolution of the Vancouver Park Board. Councillor Orr introduced a motion titled to follow through on campaign promises to repeal the temporary ban, asking city staff to report back on the potential impacts of doing so. This decision aligns with platforms run by the Green Party, COPE, and OneCity. Furthermore, the council reversed the 2023 decision to dissolve the Park Board, restoring the independent body that had been merged into the main council structure under the previous administration.

Oversight of Community Gardens and Tax Strategies

Addressing land use and tax strategies, the council introduced measures to regulate community gardens, which some developers have used to reduce property tax obligations by changing land classification. Orr introduced a motion calling for a report on staffing changes and the role of community gardens in the city's planning framework. Many developers hold vacant land and wait for optimal development windows, sometimes converting sites into community gardens to lower tax burdens. This new scrutiny aims to ensure that such practices do not hinder the city's housing supply goals or create inequities in property taxation.