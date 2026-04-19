Vancouver Commemorates Lapu Lapu Day Victims Amidst Grief and Calls for Healing

The Filipino community and supporters gather in Vancouver today for the Lapu Lapu Day of Togetherness, an event to remember victims of a tragic vehicle attack one year ago. While organizers emphasize healing through unity, some survivors and victims' families express reservations about the gathering reopening old wounds. Enhanced security measures are in place for the event.

Almost a year after a tragic vehicle attack devastated the Lapu Lapu Day festival, the Filipino community and a broader network of supporters in Vancouver are gathering to acknowledge the profound loss, commemorate the lives that were extinguished, and begin the arduous process of healing. The solemn event, dubbed Lapu Lapu Day of Togetherness, is scheduled to take place today at the Italian Cultural Centre in East Vancouver .

Organizers, Filipino BC, have chosen this venue specifically to ensure enhanced safety measures and provide a nurturing environment for attendees. The organization acknowledges that for some within the community, the passage of time has not yet dulled the pain, and the idea of gathering might feel premature. However, Filipino BC asserts that collective coming together is an indispensable component of the healing journey, a sentiment that underpins their decision to proceed with the commemoration.

This significant gathering is proceeding despite considerable opposition from a segment of survivors and the families of those who perished. Alejandro Samper, who tragically lost his mother, father, and sister in the attack, has voiced his deep-seated concerns, stating that the event risks reopening the wounds of grief for many who are still deeply entrenched in mourning.

The individual accused in the devastating attack, Adam Kai-Ji Lo, is facing grave charges, including 11 counts of second-degree murder and 31 counts of attempted murder. His trial date has yet to be determined. The political landscape also reflects the sensitive nature of this anniversary. Mable Elmore, the Member of the Legislative Assembly for Vancouver-Kensington, has participated in other memorial events earlier this month to honor the victims. However, she has made the decision to abstain from the Filipino BC celebration, explaining that her absence is a deliberate act to respectfully adhere to the wishes of victims and survivors, ensuring their comfort and emotional well-being remain paramount.

In anticipation of the gathering, Vancouver police will be present in significant numbers, with Constable Darren Wong, a spokesperson for the department, confirming that robust vehicle barriers will be erected around the Italian Cultural Centre to bolster security. It is a grim reminder that in the immediate aftermath of the attack last year, authorities had assessed the event as having a low risk profile, with no prior intelligence suggesting it would be a target for such a horrific act. This stark realization spurred a comprehensive review, culminating in a report commissioned by the provincial government and conducted by former B.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson.

The report critically recommended that all public events across the province, irrespective of their scale, should be underpinned by thorough risk assessment protocols. Furthermore, it advocated for the establishment of a provincial events hub dedicated to facilitating the sharing of vital information and expert advice on safeguarding the public during celebrations and various other gatherings.

Filipino BC, while acknowledging the voices of dissent, also highlights the presence of a different, equally valid sentiment within the community. Their statement underscores the profound honor they feel in witnessing such a robust and considerate response, marked by an outpouring of support and confirmed attendance from a diverse array of individuals, including community members, esteemed leaders, dedicated first responders, and elected officials spanning municipal, provincial, and federal levels.

The free event is structured to commence with a morning segment dedicated to reflection, remembrance, and meaningful community engagement, before transitioning into an afternoon session focused on fostering connection, celebrating arts, and embracing cultural expression. Lapu Lapu Day, observed annually on April 27, pays homage to a pivotal Filipino national hero whose forces achieved a significant victory against the expedition of Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan in 1521. This report, originally published by The Canadian Press on April 19, 2026, was authored by Nono Shen.





SooToday / 🏆 8. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lapu Lapu Day Vancouver Victim Remembrance Community Healing Safety Measures

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Four offers for renovated 1990s-era townhouse in VancouverThe three-bedroom, two-bathroom home near 25th Avenue and Main Street has been completely renovated

Read more »

Vancouver Canucks fire general manager Patrik Allvin after last-place finishAllvin era saw Canucks go from playoff outsiders to Pacific Division winners and back again

Read more »

Vancouver Canucks fire Allvin after 4 seasons as general managerSkeena Valley News

Read more »

Pitching in: Sending kids to summer camp on Vancouver IslandArt’s Boys, a seniors golf group, has raised funds for the local YM/YWCA’s Camp Thunderbird for about a decade

Read more »

Vancouver Canucks fire GM Patrik Allvin after 'disappointing' season, coming last in leagueThe Vancouver Canucks have fired their general manager, Patrik Allvin, after a rough season in which the team came in last in the league.

Read more »

Vancouver Whitecaps Extend Best Season Start with Dominant 3-0 Victory Over Sporting Kansas CityThe Vancouver Whitecaps continued their historic best start to a season with a commanding 3-0 win against Sporting Kansas City. Goals from Emmanuel Sabbi, Bruno Caicedo, and Thomas Müller secured the victory, with Sabbi also contributing an assist. Goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka recorded his fifth shutout of the season as the Whitecaps solidified their lead in MLS.

Read more »