Vancouver Chinatown Foundation Raises $2.6 Million at 10th Annual Gala

The Vancouver Chinatown Foundation raised $2.6 million at its 10th Annual Autumn Gala at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, attended by Premier-elect Lorne Doerkson and Mayor-elect Pete Fry.

The Vancouver Chinatown Foundation secured a decisive financial victory with $2.6 million raised during its tenth annual Autumn Gala. The event transformed the ballroom of the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver into a central hub for civic engagement and philanthropy. This milestone celebration united local leaders around the continued revitalization of Vancouver's Chinatown and the Downtown Eastside.

Key Leaders Unite for Decade Milestone

Premier-elect Lorne Doerkson and Vancouver Mayor-elect Pete Fry attended the gathering to honor the foundation's ten years of community service. RBC sponsored the event, underscoring significant corporate support for the initiative. The evening hosted eight hundred business, civic, and community leaders in one of the city's most anticipated social events of the year.

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Co-hosts Sophie Lui and Fred Lee orchestrated the evening's programming with precision. Fred Lee, recognized on Vancouver Magazine's Power Fifty list from twenty twenty-four to twenty twenty-six, guided the proceedings. Former Canadian senator Larry Campbell joined the emcee to advocate for the Downtown Eastside. BC Lions owners Amar and Natalie Doman contributed a private jet for an Eagles concert in Las Vegas.

Fundraising Results and Auction Highlights

Philanthropists Claire and John Nicola provided a critical five hundred thousand dollar lead gift during the paddle raise. This substantial contribution helped set the tone for the evening's generous atmosphere. The fundraising cabinet, co-chaired by Tom Shepansky and David Lam, managed the financial logistics effectively.

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The live auction segment generated nearly ninety thousand dollars in revenue. This single package was part of the broader effort to support the foundation's ongoing operations. Gala co-chairs Sam Feldman and Darlene Poole led a dedicated committee that coordinated the logistics for eight hundred guests. Their efforts resulted in one of the top fundraising achievements of the year.

Decade of Affordable Housing and Heritage Preservation

The foundation's work over the last ten years has produced three hundred and fifty-one affordable homes. The Bob and Michael's Place development alone contains two hundred and thirty-one of these units. This housing initiative directly addresses the critical need for stable living environments in the neighborhood.

Support for local commerce remains a core pillar of the foundation's mission. The organization has backed more than one hundred local businesses to ensure economic resilience. Preservation efforts have safeguarded over ten thousand historical artifacts. These items document the rich history of Chinese Canadian residents in the region.

Cultural Engagement and Future Outlook

Cultural initiatives continue to draw significant public interest and participation. The 2026 Light Up Chinatown festival attracted more than twenty-six thousand visitors. The Chinatown Storytelling Centre maintains its role in connecting over ten thousand visitors annually. These programs ensure the neighborhood's heritage remains visible and accessible to new generations.

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Grace and Stephen Kwok of Anson Realty attended every Autumn Gala since the event's inception. Their consistent presence highlights a tradition of long-term community commitment. The event reaffirmed a collective dedication to the future of Chinatown. The raised funds will sustain the foundation's work in housing, business support, and cultural preservation.