Vancouver Canucks Sedin Brothers Address Poor Season Record

Daniel and Henrik Sedin respond to the Vancouver Canucks' 3-16-1 start and six-game losing streak, detailing plans to evaluate roster options without trading key talent.

Daniel and Henrik Sedin have publicly expressed their dissatisfaction with the Vancouver Canucks' current standing in the NHL, while simultaneously voicing strong confidence in the team's coaching staff and player development groups. The franchise's co-presidents of hockey operations addressed the media on Thursday, November 12, 2026, to discuss the struggling club's performance during the early stages of the season.

The Vancouver Canucks are currently occupying the last position in the league standings with a dismal record of three wins, sixteen losses, and one tie. This difficult stretch includes a current six-game losing streak, a slide that represents a downturn from losing sixteen of their last seventeen contests. The Sedins acknowledged these results directly, noting that the team has yet to achieve the consistency required for success at this level.

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Assessing Player Performance Daily

Daniel Sedin stated that the organization is rigorously evaluating every player on a daily basis to identify areas for improvement. Despite this constant scrutiny, he emphasized that the coaching staff and management have not observed the group delivering a full, consistent effort over the course of an entire game. This lack of sustained performance is a primary concern for the front office as they navigate the early months of the 2026-27 season.

Strategic Front Office Roster Moves

Henrik Sedin clarified the stance of the Vancouver Canucks' front office regarding potential roster changes. He explained that management is examining all available players to determine what options exist to bolster the team. However, he explicitly ruled out the strategy of trading top-tier talent merely to accumulate additional draft picks, emphasizing that on-ice production is the immediate priority.

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Balancing Talent and Future Development

The leadership duo stressed the necessity of retaining skilled players who can produce results on the ice while simultaneously supporting up-and-coming athletes within the system. This approach reflects a commitment to building a competitive roster rather than dismantling it for future assets. The Sedins, who played their entire seventeen-season NHL careers in Vancouver, understand the delicate balance between present success and long-term growth.

Background of Leadership Transition

Daniel and Henrik Sedin were appointed as the co-presidents of hockey operations in May following the conclusion of the previous campaign. Their appointment came after the Canucks finished the 2025-26 season in last place in the league standings. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 12, 2026, providing an update on their initial responses to the current team struggles.