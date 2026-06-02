The Vancouver Canucks have named Manny Malhotra as their new head coach, reuniting the dynamic duo with GM Ryan Johnson. Johnson confirmed that he has started the hunt for a new head coach in Abbotsford and wants input from the new GM on the matter.

Vancouver Canucks name Manny Malhotra as head coach, reunite dynamic duo with GM Ryan Johnson . Johnson confirmed that he has started the hunt for a new head coach in Abbotsford and wants input from the new GM on the matter.

He also stated that he'd like Malhotra to have some familiarity and comfort with the person taking his job, as the pair will work close together. Malhotra leaves Abbotsford after two seasons with a record of 72-61-11 and helped the team capture its first-ever Calder Cup in 2025. Johnson said he was confident that Malhotra could excel in Abbotsford when he hired him there in 2024.

He believes that Abbotsford's challenging season in 2025-26 will also make Malhotra a better coach. The possibility of drafting Manny's son Caleb Malhotra was discussed, but Johnson confirmed that this decision will not be an issue for anyone moving forward. Johnson declined to share the length or financial details of Malhotra's contract and confirmed he had a long chat with forward Elias Pettersson since being named GM.

He also said that no decision has been made yet on if Vancouver will name a captain for this upcoming season. Malhotra is expected to speak with the media on Thursday (June 4). The next big date on Vancouver's calendar is the NHL Draft, which occurs on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo. Vancouver has picks three and 24 in the first round





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