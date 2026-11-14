Vancouver Canucks Fall To New York Rangers In Seventh Straight Loss

The Vancouver Canucks suffered a fifth consecutive defeat as the New York Rangers secured a 5-1 victory, highlighting ongoing struggles for the home team.

The Vancouver Canucks experienced their seventh consecutive defeat on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, as they were defeated by the New York Rangers with a final score of 5-1. The loss extended a difficult streak for the team, which has now lost 17 of its last 18 games. Winger Brock Boeser expressed frustration with the team's inability to maintain performance levels over a full game, noting that the issues remain persistent despite repeated internal discussions.

Rangers Momentum Shifts Game Control

Elias Pettersson initially gave the Canucks hope by deflecting a long-range shot from defenceman Zeev Buium into the New York net midway through the first period. However, the Rangers quickly responded before the first intermission when Gabe Perreault scored from the bottom of the faceoff circle. Mike Sullivan, head coach of the Rangers, noted that his team gained momentum in the opening period and improved their defensive structure in the second and third periods by becoming more proactive.

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The Rangers increased their lead early in the second period when Oliver Bjorkstrand scored on the power play. Shortly after, the Canucks' defensive breakdowns intensified as goalie Leevi Merilainen failed to clear a puck, inadvertently striking centre Filip Chytil. The puck deflected to Glenn Gawdin, who capitalized on the open net to extend the Rangers' advantage. These errors allowed New York to control the transition game and keep Vancouver pinned in their own zone for significant stretches of play.

Canucks Struggle To Maintain Leads

Elias Pettersson emphasized that the team must stop allowing goals to snowball into larger deficits, citing the three-second goal surge in the second period as a critical failure point. The Canucks have demonstrated an inability to hold advantages, standing at 0-3-1 when leading after the first period of a game. Head coach Manny Malhotra criticized the team for deviating from their process and failing to stay comfortable with simple execution, a habit that distinguishes top-performing teams in the league.

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Brock Boeser highlighted the importance of forechecking and deep zone presence, arguing that the Canucks' lack of offensive pressure left them constantly on the defensive. He stated that successful teams in the league know when to make specific plays and when to adhere to their systems, a lesson the Canucks still need to internalize. The team's recurring inability to stick to their game plan has resulted in consistent self-inflicted setbacks throughout the season.

Milestones Mark Victory For Rangers Players

Glenn Gawdin celebrated his first NHL goal during this game, marking a significant personal milestone for the depth forward. Hailing from Richmond, British Columbia, Gawdin has spent much of his nine-year professional career in the minor leagues. He credited his support system, including his wife and family, for helping him navigate the challenges of his career, describing the achievement of scoring in front of his hometown crowd as a special moment.

Rangers goaltender Dylan Garand also experienced a meaningful evening, playing in front of approximately 50 friends and family members. Born in Victoria, British Columbia, Garand had not played in Vancouver since he was 19 years old. He expressed gratitude for the support he received from people who had never watched him play professionally, noting that delivering a strong win in his hometown added to the significance of the performance.

Boeser Reaches Major Career Achievement

Despite the team's loss, Brock Boeser reached a notable career milestone by recording an assist on Elias Pettersson's goal. This assist marked his 500th point in the National Hockey League, bringing his career totals to 233 goals and 267 assists across 650 regular-season games. All of Boeser's points have been accumulated during his tenure with the Vancouver Canucks, establishing him as a key long-term contributor to the franchise.

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Boeser described the achievement as a cool milestone but stated that his focus remains on leadership and continued performance. The 29-year-old right-winger from Burnsville, Minnesota, indicated that reaching the 500-point mark does not mark the end of his goals but rather a step in his ongoing development. His reaction underscored the individual successes that emerged from an otherwise disappointing night for the Vancouver Canucks organization.