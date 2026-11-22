Jake DeBrusk scores in shootout as Vancouver Canucks edge league-leading Minnesota Wild 4-3. Kirill Kaprizov extends NHL-record point streak despite loss in thrilling contest.

The Vancouver Canucks defeated the league-leading Minnesota Wild 4-3 in a dramatic National Hockey League matchup on Saturday night, securing the victory in a shootout following a tense three-period battle. Jake DeBrusk sealed the win for Vancouver by scoring in the shootout, halting the Wild's impressive five-game winning streak and improving his team's recent form with three wins in their last four games.

Core Scoring Details and Match Flow

The game featured a rapid exchange of goals, with Marco Rossi tying the contest at 3-3 with just 1:23 remaining in the third period, marking his second goal of the night. Zeev Buium also contributed to the offensive output for the Canucks, who currently hold a record of 6-18-1, by scoring his first goal of the season on a deflected shot from the point that caught Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt unaware.

Also read Canucks’ Elias Pettersson out with upper-body injury

Minnesota opened the scoring midway through the second period when Matt Boldy netted his 14th goal of the season, capitalizing on a backhand pass from Kirill Kaprizov to beat Canucks goaltender Leevi Merilainen. The Wild extended their lead shortly after when Jared Spurgeon buried a rebound off a deflection off defenseman Luke Schenn's skate, giving Minnesota a 2-1 advantage before the final period began.

The Canucks responded with urgency in the third period, tying the game at 2-2 just 30 seconds into the frame. Marco Rossi then tied the score at 3-3 later in the period on a power play, deflecting a pass from Filip Hronek past Wallstedt. Nick Foligno had previously given the Wild a 3-2 lead with a late third-period goal, but Rossi's quick response leveled the playing field just 35 seconds later.

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Star Performers and Statistical Milestones

Kirill Kaprizov continued his historic offensive run for the Wild, earning two assists to extend his active points streak to 15 games, which stands as the longest current streak in the NHL. During this dominant stretch, Kaprizov has accumulated 28 points, comprising seven goals and 21 assists, showcasing his critical role in Minnesota's 17-3-5 record and their 11-0-3 run over their last 14 games.

On the opposing side, Brock Boeser recorded three assists, extending his career-high consecutive points streak to 10 games, which includes four goals and 11 assists. Boeser's playmaking was instrumental in keeping the Canucks competitive, particularly in the final minutes where his pass found Rossi for the tying goal. Leevi Merilainen was solid in net for Vancouver, stopping 22 shots, while Wallstedt made 21 saves for the Wild despite the loss.

Missing Key Personnel and Roster Updates

Both teams navigated the contest without several key rotational players, affecting the on-ice dynamics. The Canucks were without center Elias Pettersson, who sits second in team scoring with 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) and is expected to miss Sunday's game due to upper-body soreness. Additionally, forward Brendan Gallagher has been placed on injured reserve after suffering a lower-body injury in a previous loss to Seattle.

The Wild were missing defenseman Quinn Hughes, who had been sidelined by a hit from Calgary's Adam Klapka that ended a 13-game points streak. Hughes returned to the lineup for this contest, marking his first appearance since the injury. David Spacek also returned to the Wild's defensive corps after being scratched for the previous five games, while Tyler Pitlick was sent down to the Iowa Wolves of the American Hockey League.

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Game Intensity and Immediate Aftermath

Tensions rose early in the first period when Minnesota's Yakov Trenin drove Vancouver's Ty Mueller into the boards, leading to a physical altercation where Luke Schenn fought Marcus Foligno on the next shift. This intensity underscored the high stakes for Minnesota, which aimed to maintain its position atop the league, and Vancouver, which sought to build momentum after a struggling start to the season.

The Canucks' victory provides a significant confidence boost for a team with a 6-18-1 record, especially given the strong recent form of players like Boeser and DeBrusk. The Wild, despite the setback, continue to rely heavily on Kaprizov's playmaking as they navigate a demanding schedule, with their next games testing their resilience after this close loss to a determined Vancouver squad.