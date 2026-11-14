Canucks lose seventh straight, falling 5-1 to Rangers as Gawdin scores twice

The Vancouver Canucks dropped their seventh consecutive game, a 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Friday. Glenn Gawdin scored his first two NHL goals and Brock Boeser recorded his 500th career point in the defeat.

The Vancouver Canucks lost their seventh straight game Friday, falling 5-1 to the New York Rangers at home. Vancouver has now lost 17 of its last 18 games and sits at 3-17-1 on the season.

The Rangers improved to 12-8-1 with the win. Vancouver opened the scoring midway through the first period. Brock Boeser won a battle along the sideboards and chipped the puck to Zeev Buium. The defenceman unleashed a long-range blast that Elias Pettersson deflected in from in front of the New York net.

Also read Canucks activate Filip Chytil from IR, expected to return vs. Rangers

Rangers Coach Sullivan Praises Team Defense

The Rangers tied it before the first intermission when Gabe Perreault ripped a shot in from the bottom of the faceoff circle. New York head coach Mike Sullivan thought the Canucks played well early. He said his team defended hard but defended too much in the first period. Sullivan added that in the second and third periods, the Rangers did a much better job pushing back and elevating their intensity.

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He said they won more puck battles and were more proactive instead of reactive, which is when they are at their best. Oliver Bjorkstrand put the Rangers ahead with a power-play tally 8:21 into the second period. Minutes later, the Canucks unravelled. Goalie Leevi Merilainen tried to clear a puck but hit centre Filip Chytil in the process.

The puck pinged out to Glenn Gawdin, who wasted no time putting a shot into the yawning Vancouver net. It was the first of three goals the Canucks surrendered over a span of three minutes and nine seconds. Pettersson said that if the team lets in a goal, it cannot let things snowball into another three goals like they did in the second period. He said it is up to the players in the room to figure it out.

Turnovers were a major part of the problem. The errant pucks fed New York's transition game and kept Vancouver hemmed in its own end for extended stretches. Boeser said that when you are not getting pucks deep and not getting a forecheck, you are just on your heels. He called it a pretty important part of the game.

Vancouver Canucks Struggle With Late Goals

Boeser added that the best teams in the league continue to play the same way. He said there are times you can make a play and times you cannot, and the team has to learn when those times are. The defeat marked another frustrating night for a struggling Vancouver squad. Vancouver is now 1-5-0 when heading into the second period tied this season.

The Canucks have not fared better with a first-period lead, going 0-3-1 when leading after the first. Head coach Manny Malhotra said that when you look at really good teams in the league, they do not shoot themselves in the foot and they stay with their process and game plan. Malhotra said eventually somebody cracks, and too many times the Canucks are the team that goes off script and cracks in those moments.

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He called it a learning lesson of being comfortable in the nothingness of just being simple. Gawdin scored his first two NHL goals with about a dozen loved ones in the crowd. Hailing from the Vancouver suburb of Richmond, B.C. , the depth forward is in his ninth year of professional hockey but has spent much of his career toiling in the minors.

Glenn Gawdin Scores Milestone Goals for Family

To mark a major milestone in front of family and friends was huge, Gawdin said. He said there is a lot that goes through your mind over the years, and he credited the circle around him and his wife for pushing him when he needs it. He said the success tonight was a special night and they have an equal part in it. Playing in Vancouver was special for Rangers goalie Dylan Garand, too.

The goalie is from Victoria, B.C. , and said he had close to 50 people at the game. He said it was pretty special because he had not played there since he was 19, and many people who support him had never seen him play. He said it was a great feeling to deliver a big win.

Brock Boeser Reaches 500 NHL Points

Boeser registered an assist on Pettersson's goal, marking the 500th point of his NHL career. The 29-year-old right-winger from Burnsville, Minn. , now has 233 goals and 267 assists over 650 regular-season games, all with the Canucks. He called it definitely a cool achievement and said it does not stop there.

He said he has to keep going and continue to be a leader. Boeser said the team's inconsistency is frustrating. He said he feels like the Canucks have not put a full game together, and they talk about it and talk about it, and it is the same stuff. He said they are going to have to learn eventually.