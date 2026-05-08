Vancouver-based company awarded $1-million to test cloud-seeding technology for wildfire prevention in British Columbia

A company that has been quietly testing its cloud-seeding technology for the past two years has been awarded up to $1-million by Innovate B.C. to test its effectiveness in reducing lightning strikes that cause wildfires in British Columbia. The technology aims to stop wildfires before they even happen by reducing the lightning that causes them.

A Vancouver-based company, Skyward Wildfire, has been awarded up to $1-million to test cloud-seeding technology in British Columbia this summer, aiming to reduce lightning strikes that spark wildfires.

The technology, which has been quietly tested for the past two years, has raised millions of dollars in funding and aims to stop wildfires before they even happen by reducing the lightning that causes them. The funding, delivered by Innovate B.C. , a Crown corporation focused on advancing tech to help industry in the province, will be used to test the technology's operational standards for wildfire prevention in British Columbia





globebusiness / 🏆 31. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Wildfires British Columbia Cloud-Seeding Technology Lightning Strikes Innovate B.C. Sam Goldman Sam Goldman Cloud Seeding Weather Modification Technology Kamloops Aircraft Non-Toxic Materials Radio Frequency Chaff Project Skyfire Static Charge In Thunder Clouds

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

B.C. minister says local group plans to bid for Vancouver WhitecapsBritish Columbia Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon says the government has been approached by a local group that wants to buy the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Read more »

B.C. invests $1 million in 'lightning reduction' technology in bid to reduce firesVANCOUVER — The British Columbia government is investing up to $1 million on field-testing new technology from a Vancouver company that aims to both predict and prevent lightning that may trigger wildfires.

Read more »

British Columbia Invests $1 Million in Lightning Prevention Technology to Combat WildfiresThe British Columbia government is funding field tests for a Vancouver company’s technology that aims to predict and prevent lightning strikes, a leading cause of wildfires in the province. Skyward Wildfire Technologies uses AI and specialized materials to reduce lightning risks, offering a potential breakthrough in wildfire prevention.

Read more »

B.C. invests $1 million in 'lightning reduction' technology in bid to reduce firesThe British Columbia government is investing up to $1 million on field-testing new technology from a Vancouver company that aims to both predict and prevent lightning that may trigger wildfires.

Read more »