Vancouver, B.C. Government, First Nations, and Private Partners Collaborate to Keep Whitecaps Soccer Team in City

The City of Vancouver, the B.C. government, First Nations, and the Crown corporation that owns BC Place have announced a joint effort to keep the Whitecaps Major League Soccer team in the city. They are working with private partners to improve the game-day economic model at the stadium and explore additional sponsorship opportunities. They are also advancing work on a potential new stadium and exploring additional sponsorship opportunities.

VANCOUVER — The City of Vancouver, the B.C. government, First Nations and the Crown corporation that owns BC Place say they are working with " private partners " to keep the Whitecaps Major League Soccer team in the city.

The group said in a joint statement Thursday that they are also working on improving the "game-day economic model" at the stadium, but it did not identify the private investors. It also said they were advancing work on a potential new stadium and exploring additional sponsorship opportunities.

"This joint statement demonstrates a unified commitment from all partners to keep the Whitecaps in Vancouver for generations to come," they said. The group, which includes the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations and stadium company PavCo, said it was working with the federal government, although it was not listed among those issuing the statement.

"We are doing everything we can to keep the Whitecaps here, and we are committed to building a long-term solution that reflects the scale, ambition and global future of this city," the group's statement said. The Whitecaps team has been up for sale since December 2024, and an investor group recently submitted a bid to MLS seeking to buy the club and move it to Las Vegas.

That bid is led by businessman Grant Gustavson and includes plans for a privately financed soccer-specific stadium in Nevada. Gustavson is the grandson of Public Storage co-founder B. Wayne Hughes and the son of billionaire investor Tamara Gustavson. British Columbia Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon said last week that the government had been approached by a local group that wanted to buy the Vancouver Whitecaps, but he did not identify the group





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Vancouver Whitecaps Major League Soccer Game-Day Economic Model Private Partners New Stadium Sponsorship Opportunities

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