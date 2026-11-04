Vance Breaks With Trump on Iran War After GOP Midterm Losses

Vice President JD Vance publicly distanced himself from President Trump's defense of the Iran war after Republicans lost both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections. Democrats vowed to hold Vance accountable for the war, while Trump called Vance's post 'good'.

Vice President JD Vance publicly broke from President Donald Trump's defense of the Iran war on Wednesday, after the Republican Party suffered deep losses in the midterm elections.

Vance's move attempts to distance himself from voters' clear rebuke of the president as the vice president faces questions about his own political ambitions. Vance, who has said he would decide after the election whether to run for president in 2028, issued a lengthy social media post blaming the unpopular conflict with Iran for the GOP's drubbing.

Also read U.S. VP JD Vance says Iran war is ‘the reason we lost’ midterms

Vance Criticizes Trump Iran War Defense

He said, If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. But arguing that the war was worth it is what Trump repeatedly did on the campaign trail, continued to do in interviews as election results came in, and did again Wednesday morning.

As he led reporters on an impromptu visit to the ballroom he is constructing at the White House, Trump said, The Iran thing, we had to do and we continue to do it. Trump said he spoke to Vance on Wednesday morning and, when asked about the vice president's post, he called it good and said, I know how he feels about it, and I think it was fine.

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The president also said he knew the war was going to impact the midterm elections but again defended his actions. Vance, who had long advocated for restraint in U.S. military intervention overseas, was lukewarm in his defense of the conflict after Trump launched it and even became the face of an unsuccessful attempt to end the fighting.

A former Marine who served in Iraq, Vance had been critical of that conflict and said after becoming vice president that a Trump administration would not send troops into the open-ended conflicts of the past. After Trump launched the war with Iran this past spring, Vance was noticeably quiet in speaking about it, a conspicuous change for a politician known for being a pugnacious defender of the president.

Vance Quiet During Trump Iran Conflict

This summer, he tried to argue the conflict was worth it, telling conservative podcast host Megyn Kelly in an interview that, If we transformed the Middle East, this is fundamentally worth it. Democrats showed they intend to make Vance own the war. If Vance has felt this way all along, why didn't he speak out forcefully? Democratic National Committee spokeswoman Rosemary Boeglin said in a statement.

Why didn't he resign? And most importantly, why didn't he stand up for Americans? The vice president, she said, will always do what's most politically convenient for him in the moment - even if it means throwing Americans under the bus. Vance owns this administration's failures.

Democrats swept control of both the House and the Senate on Tuesday, defeating GOP candidates even in deep-red areas that Trump carried by wide margins two years ago. There's no doubt this is a repudiation of the last two years, said Marc Short, who was chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence and worked in Trump's White House in his first term.

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GOP Insider Vance Election Impact Hurts

He said Vance will still have a big microphone as the sitting vice president, and the election results don't mean he won't be the GOP's nominee for president in two years. But, Short said, It certainly doesn't help his case, that's for sure. I would argue it does hurt. When Pence was in the role, he intentionally tried not to distance himself from Trump and shared his opinions privately, Short said.

But Vance's post Wednesday seemed to be an intentional separation from the president despite being inherently linked to him. You made that bargain when you agreed to be vice president, he said. Vance, in his post, said that Republican voters cast their ballots for Democrats because of the war, the cost of living, America not being prioritized and the U.S. relationship with Israel - a dynamic where he has also sounded a different note than Trump.

The real reason we lost is obvious to almost everyone, he wrote. Unlike the president, Vance declined to endorse Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for reelection and this summer publicly chastised members of Israel's government for opposing Trump's efforts to resolve the war with Iran. Vance, who has been a staunch defender of the administration's immigration policies, also appeared to be seeking some distance from the immigration crackdown that drew a backlash.

AP Poll Voters Regret Iran War Decision

I'm open to the idea that we should change enforcement - by focusing more on businesses that hire illegal labor, for instance, he wrote. But he said he rejected any politicians who might propose amnesty for people living in the country illegally. About 6 in 10 voters said the U.S. made the wrong decision in taking military action against Iran, according to The AP Voter Poll, a survey of more than 100,000 voters in the United States.

Most of those voters dissatisfied with the Iran war backed the Democratic candidate in their U.S. House race, but the survey suggested the Iran war was not the leading issue for most voters. Only about one-third of voters said the war in Iran was crucial to their vote for Congress, well below the roughly half who said that about the cost of living or government corruption.

Nearly all voters who backed the Democratic candidate in their U.S. House race said going to war with Iran was the wrong decision, while roughly 8 in 10 voters who backed the Republican candidate said it was the right decision.