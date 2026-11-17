Sotheby's will proceed with the US$180 million auction of Van Gogh's 'Châtaigniers en fleurs' on Wednesday evening, despite heirs of a Jewish publisher claiming the painting was sold under duress during the Nazi era.

Sotheby's will proceed with the US$180 million auction of Vincent van Gogh's 'Châtaigniers en fleurs' on Wednesday evening, despite a last-minute claim that the painting was sold under duress during the Nazi era.

Heirs Claim Nazi Duress Forcing Van Gogh Sale

The auction house said it is aware of concerns raised by descendants of the painting's former owner, but confirmed the blockbuster sale will go ahead as planned. Unnamed heirs of Samuel Fischer, a Jewish publisher in Berlin before World War II, object to the New York sale, arguing their ancestors sold the painting only due to financial difficulties caused by the Nazi regime.

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Last Thursday, less than a week before the auction, their lawyer Gunnar Schnabel wrote to Sotheby's urging it to prove the painting was sold at market value and that the family would have sold it even without Nazi rule, according to correspondence seen by the New York Times. Schnabel, a Berlin-based lawyer specializing in Nazi-looted art, did not respond to CNN's repeated requests for comment.

Sotheby's said it takes provenance and restitution matters extremely seriously and has undertaken extensive research into the ownership history of 'Châtaigniers en fleurs.

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' The auction house added it has been in dialogue with Fischer's heirs and, while research has not established the painting was sold under duress, it recognizes the importance of engaging thoughtfully and constructively with the family and is committed to working toward a mutually satisfactory resolution. This dispute is the latest in a string of art market controversies surrounding paintings that, although not confiscated by Nazis, may have been sold under pressure or below market rate during the Third Reich era.

Schnabel, who has not disclosed the US-based heirs' identities, told Sotheby's his clients seek a settlement in the spirit of the 1998 Washington Principles on Nazi-Confiscated Art, according to the New York Times. These international guidelines address disputes over Holocaust-era assets. Van Gogh painted 'Châtaigniers en fleurs' in the French village of Auvers-sur-Oise in 1890, shortly after his release from a psychiatric facility.

Fischer Family Fled Berlin Before 1936 Sale

In its catalog, Sotheby's said the vibrant street scene demonstrated magnificent brushwork and an exuberant, expressive range of colors. Hungarian-born Fischer, founder of the publishing house S. Fischer Verlag, acquired the painting in Berlin in 1909. According to the Sotheby's catalog, he deposited it with Paul Cassirer & Co. in Amsterdam in either 1932 or 1933, the year the Nazi party came to power in Germany.

Fischer died the next year, leaving his daughter and son-in-law, Brigitte and Gottfried Bermann-Fischer, in control of the family's publishing house and art collection. In June 1936, Paul Cassirer & Co. sold the painting, still in the Netherlands, to French collectors Marcel and Henriette Kapferer on the Bermann-Fischers' behalf. By this time, the Bermann-Fischers had already fled Berlin for Vienna, where they established an Austrian branch of the family's publishing house.

Schnabel reportedly believes this sale was necessitated by financial difficulties the family business faced due to Nazi persecution. Some of the publisher's high-profile authors, including Hermann Hesse and Nobel Prize-winner Thomas Mann, had been blacklisted by the Nazi regime and their works ceremonially destroyed in book burnings.

While the Bermann-Fischers successfully smuggled some of the family's art collection to Austria before resettling in Sweden and eventually the US, Schnabel found they were forced to pay the Reich flight tax, a substantial levy on the assets of people fleeing Nazi Germany, the Times reported. Sotheby's believes there is no evidence the sale was made under duress. The 1936 transaction was reportedly completed for 68,000 Swiss francs, then about $22,000.

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By comparison, Van Gogh's painting 'Verger avec cyprès' sold for a reported $15,000 in 1935 and made history when it sold for $117 million in 2022.

Van Gogh Painting Poised To Break Auction Record

'Châtaigniers en fleurs' remains poised to break that auction record for Van Gogh's work. The painting had been guaranteed by Sotheby's, meaning the seller has been promised a minimum price regardless of the sale outcome. The auction house has not disclosed this floor price, though a spokesperson told CNN that if the painting sells on the night, it will likely make a record for the artist.

Sotheby's staff handle the 'Châtaigniers en fleurs' painting by Vincent van Gogh at an auction preview in Hong Kong on October 13, 2026.

'Châtaigniers en fleurs' is one of 12 paintings, alongside works by Monet, Renoir and Cézanne, that Sotheby's is offering from the collection of late Argentinian businessman Carlos Pedro Blaquier and his art patron wife, Nelly Arrieta de Blaquier. It was purchased by the Blaquier-Arrieta family in 1975, having changed hands several times since World War II. In a statement issued via Sotheby's, the Blaquier-Arrietas said they also welcome constructive dialogue with the Fischer heirs.

The family recognizes the importance of addressing concerns arising from the difficult circumstances of the Nazi era and respects the historical sensitivities involved, the statement added. Because 'Châtaigniers en fleurs' was sold in the Netherlands, which was not under Nazi occupation at the time, Fischer's immediate heirs had little legal basis to seek compensation after World War II.

Recent Agreements Provide New Restitution Framework

But more recent, albeit non-binding, political agreements, including the 1998 Washington Principles and the 2009 Terezin Declaration, which explicitly references forced sales and sales under duress, have provided a new legal framework for descendants seeking restitution. In 2022, France's government returned a Gustav Klimt painting to the heirs of a Jewish family from whom it was looted during World War II.

The same year, the US Supreme Court allowed a lawsuit to proceed against Germany over the Guelph Treasure, a medieval church art collection. This case highlights ongoing tensions over art sold during the Nazi era and the challenges of resolving restitution claims decades later.