Robert Pattinson has been named the next James Bond, ending years of speculation, and Canadian Twilight fans who followed his career from Edward Cullen to 007 are celebrating the casting.

Robert Pattinson has been named the next James Bond, ending years of speculation about which actor would inherit the role from Daniel Craig. The news was announced Monday, according to a report first published by The Canadian Press.

Fans of the Twilight Saga in Canada are celebrating the casting of the actor who played the lead vampire in the film adaptations of Stephenie Meyer's books. Gennevieve Bourdeau, who works in retail and for a theatre company in Winnipeg, said Twi-hards like her called it. I cackled, Bourdeau said. There was a reason we loved Pattinson.

Also read Robert Pattinson Named Next James Bond, Twilight Fans Celebrate the Casting

Pattinson Hailed as Iconic James Bond

He is fun, weird, talented and charming. And this is such an iconic role. Pattinson is also known for his roles in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, The Batman and more recently The Odyssey. He has described the opportunity to play the British secret service agent as the honour of a lifetime.

Advertisement

Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, who is set to direct the next Bond film, has said Pattinson has a timeless soul. Maybe he learned it from playing vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight movies. The series follows teenager Bella Swan, her immortal boyfriend Edward and her childhood werewolf friend Jacob Black as they live low-key lives and eventually defeat those trying to take over humanity.

The books and movies launched a pop culture debate that divided the fan base on whether they were Team Edward or Team Jacob. Erin Mealey of Toronto, who read the books as a teen, says she remembers long theatre lineups when the first Twilight movie was released in 2008. It was just absolute pandemonium, Mealey said. I remember people talking in line, like, Oh, this is my fourth time watching it.

Twilight Fans Celebrate Casting News

Oh, this is my 10th time. When Pattinson was announced as the new Bond, Mealey said her group chat exploded. Bourdeau said she has made many new friends because of the series. It brings me back to a formative, special time but also the community I have found through loving Twilight, Bourdeau said.

Fans regularly meet across Canada at trivia nights, movie showings and even at an annual festival in Forks, Wash. , the real-life sleepy and rainy town where the books and movies are set. Mealey and friend Vee Elle, also of Toronto, have cosplayed as Twilight characters at the festival. Elle said she is thrilled Pattinson is the new Bond.

Advertisement

Backlash from Other Bond Contenders

Being Team Edward now feels like investing in a stock 20 years ago that is really paying dividends today, she said. She added that Pattinson will likely attract a new demographic of fans to the next Bond films. There has been some backlash to the casting. Many wanted other actors who auditioned to play Bond, including Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor, Jack Lowden and Nicholas Hoult.

Elle said Pattinson is used to not being the favourite. When he was cast as Edward Cullen, there were petitions going around saying that he was not attractive enough, she said, as the books described him as a beautiful vampire who sparkled in sunlight. Pattinson overcame that, Elle said. The three fans are adamant he will sparkle as Bond.

Fans Confident Pattinson Will Shine

Always Team Edward, said Bourdeau. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2026. Fakiha Baig, The Canadian Press. The image released by Amazon MGM Studios shows Robert Pattinson, who was named as the next James Bond, photographed by Jaap Buitendijk.