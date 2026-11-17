Robert Pattinson has been named the next James Bond, taking over from Daniel Craig, and Twilight fans in Canada are celebrating the news. The actor has called the opportunity the honour of a lifetime.

Robert Pattinson has been named the next James Bond, taking over the iconic role from Daniel Craig after years of speculation. The announcement was made Monday and was confirmed with an image released by Amazon MGM Studios.

Canadian fans of the Twilight Saga are celebrating the news. Pattinson played the lead vampire Edward Cullen in the film adaptations of Stephenie Meyer's books. Pattinson is also known for his roles in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, The Batman and more recently The Odyssey. He has described the opportunity to play the British secret service agent as the honour of a lifetime.

Also read Robert Pattinson Revealed as the New James Bond

Canadian Twilight Fans React to Bond Casting

Canadian director Denis Villeneuve, who is set to direct the next Bond film, has said Pattinson has a timeless soul. Some Canadian superfans of the romantic fantasy franchise with vampires and werewolves are having a moment. Erin Mealey of Toronto, who read the books as a teen, says she remembers long theatre lineups when the first Twilight movie was released in 2008.

Advertisement

She said fans regularly meet across Canada at trivia nights, movie showings and even at an annual festival in Forks, Washington, the real-life sleepy and rainy town where the books and movies are set. Bourdeau, who works in retail and for a theatre company in Winnipeg, said she cackled when she heard the news. She said this is such an iconic role. She added that she is always Team Edward.

Mealey said the books were something she loved and that it brings her back to a formative, special time but also the community she has found through loving Twilight. Erin Mealey and Vee Elle, both of Toronto, are seen dressed as characters in the Twilight book in a handout photo. Mealey is also shown in front of Bella's truck at the Forks Chamber of Commerce in Forks, Washington, in an undated handout photo.

History of the Edward Cullen Casting

Elle said she is thrilled Pattinson is the new Bond and that being Team Edward now feels like investing in a stock 20 years ago that is really paying dividends today. The series follows teenager Bella Swan, her immortal boyfriend Edward and her childhood werewolf friend Jacob Black, living low-key lives and eventually defeating those trying to take over humanity.

The books and movies launched a pop culture debate that divided the fan base on whether they were Team Edward or Team Jacob. Many wanted other actors who auditioned to play Bond, including Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor, Jack Lowden and Nicholas Hoult. Mealey recalled that when Pattinson was cast as Edward Cullen, there were petitions going around saying that he was not attractive enough. The books described Edward as a beautiful vampire who sparkled in sunlight.

Advertisement

Bond Film Production Details

The casting news has brought together Twilight fans who are sharing memories of the franchise. Fans continue to gather for events across Canada and in the United States to celebrate the series. The new Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, who praised Pattinson's timeless quality. The announcement ends years of speculation about who would inherit the famous role from Daniel Craig.

Pattinson's casting has generated excitement among Twilight fans and Bond fans alike. The actor's schedule includes his recent work in The Odyssey. The next Bond film is highly anticipated.