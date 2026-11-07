Valparaiso Upsets Purdue in Double Overtime Thriller

Valparaiso stunned No. 7 Purdue with a buz-beating three in double overtime. The Beacons beat the Boilermakers 61-60 in a shocking Division I upset on Friday night.

Valparaiso University men's basketball team defeated Purdue University in a dramatic double overtime contest that concluded on Friday. The Beacons secured a 61-60 victory after junior guard Justus McNair missed a potential game-winner in the first overtime, allowing Valparaiso to extend the game.

With the score tied and four seconds remaining in the second overtime period, McNair drove down the court for Purdue. He launched a three-point attempt that missed the mark, resulting in a stunning upset for the visitors. The loss marks a significant early-season shock for the Boilermakers.

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Valparaiso improved its record to 2-0 to start the 2026-27 season. The victory stands as a major achievement for the Beacons, who entered the matchup as 19.5-point underdogs. The result defied pre-game expectations and statistical projections.

Key Moments Defined Double Overtime

The game remained tightly contested throughout, with Valparaiso not leading at any point during regulation time. Despite this, the Beacons managed to keep pace with the higher-ranked Boilermakers. Purdue held a commanding lead for most of the contest before the final minutes.

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Justus McNair scored a crucial jumper with one minute left in regulation to tie the game at 58-all. This score forced the first overtime period. The Boilermakers attempted to close out the game but failed to convert on multiple opportunities to win.

Valparaiso responded by tying the game again to force the second overtime period. The intensity escalated as both teams traded blows in the extra periods. Purdue took the lead before the Beacons fought back to equalize.

Rakim Chaney Forces Second Extra Period

Rakim Chaney played a pivotal role in extending the game to a second overtime session. He received a one-and-one opportunity from the free-throw line late in the first overtime. Chaney missed his first free throw attempt, but he managed to grab the rebound off his own miss.

After securing the offensive rebound, Chaney circled out to the three-point line. He launched a shot that rolled around the rim before dropping through the net. The basket beat the buzzer and forced the game into double overtime.

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This sequence shifted the momentum of the contest significantly. Valparaiso proved resilient in high-pressure situations. The Beacons demonstrated superior clutch performance when the game hung in the balance.

Real-World Impact on Season Outlook

The defeat raises questions about Purdue's early-season consistency. The Boilermakers were expected to perform against weaker opponents. Valparaiso's performance suggests that Division I schedules will be more competitive than anticipated.

Valparaiso plays in the Missouri Valley Conference. The Beacons have now demonstrated they can compete with top-tier programs. Their 2-0 start builds confidence for the remainder of the campaign.

Purdue must now regroup and address defensive lapses in crunch time. The team faces immediate challenges in upcoming conference games. The outcome of this match will influence betting lines and tournament projections for both squads.