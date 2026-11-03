Valour Canada Opens Artifact Tent to Public at Field of Crosses

Valour Canada invites Calgarians to access historic military artifacts at the Field of Crosses this weekend, offering hands-on learning experiences guided by veterans and experts.

Valour Canada has officially announced that its specialized artifact handling tent will be open to the general public this weekend at the Field of Crosses. This invitation marks a significant expansion of their annual educational programming, which typically restricts access to this interactive historical experience exclusively to students. The organization aims to broaden the reach of this tactile history lesson to include families and residents of Calgary who wish to engage directly with military heritage.

Program Expansion for Public Access

The Field of Crosses has hosted the Classroom at the Crosses program for the last four years in partnership with Valour Canada. This free, half-day educational initiative normally serves close to 2,500 students annually at the beginning of November. The timing is strategically aligned with the lead-up to Remembrance Day, allowing young learners to connect classroom theory with physical objects. John Adams, the president of Valour Canada, explained that the decision to open the tent to the wider community stemmed from direct feedback from participating youth.

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Many students who visited the tent expressed a strong desire to share their unique experience with their families and communities. Adams noted that the organization responded to this sentiment by deciding to open the facility to the public. The tent will be available for visitors on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additionally, the tent will remain open on Remembrance Day itself to accommodate further public engagement and commemorative activities.

Veterans Lead Interactive History Lessons

The educational experience is heavily reliant on volunteer support, many of whom are veterans who served in various capacities. These individuals act as the critical link between the artifacts and the learners, providing context and personal narratives that books or videos cannot convey. Adams described these volunteers as the linchpin of the operation, noting that they share stories because they either used the items themselves or possess deep historical knowledge about them.

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Scott Hausberg, the president of the Naval Museum of Alberta Society, has served as an instructor for the program for the past three years. He emphasized the value of the hands-on, tactile nature of the lessons. Hausberg stated that touching different uniforms and artifacts makes the learning process highly engaging and fun for participants. He observed that students from Grade 3 up to Grade 12 all derive different, yet equally rewarding, benefits from the experience.

Specific Artifacts and Historical Insights

Gerry Walker, a veteran who served with the 1st Battalion, Princess Patricias Canadian Light Infantry, brings additional expertise to the tent. Describing himself as a military historian buff, Walker enjoys sharing details about the military that students will never hear in standard educational settings. His contributions focus on providing nuanced historical context that enriches the public's understanding of service and sacrifice.

One highlight for visiting students this year includes uniforms sourced from the Bomber Command Museum in Nanton, Alta. Participants are allowed to try on these historical garments, providing a tangible connection to past conflicts. Walker noted that these uniform try-ons have been an overwhelming success. The experience also serves to highlight the role of women in the military, particularly during tours conducted with all-girl groups such as the Girl Guides.

Community Impact and Donation Opportunities

The expansion of the artifact handling tent allows Valour Canada to deepen its educational impact beyond the classroom. By inviting Calgarians and their families to participate, the organization fosters a broader community appreciation for military history. The free admission ensures that financial barriers do not prevent individuals from engaging with these historical resources.

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While entry to the tent remains free, visitors have the opportunity to make donations to support the ongoing work of Valour Canada. This financial contribution model allows the non-profit to sustain its volunteer network and maintain the collection of artifacts used for education. The event represents a collaborative effort to honor service members while educating the next generation about the realities of military life and history.