Manel Vallejos denies Aljamain Sterling's slippery claims, citing strict athletic commission oversight. Vallejos claims the UFC champion struggles to handle defeat after their November 21 bout.

Manel Vallejos has issued a firm rebuttal to former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling regarding post-fight comments made on November 21. The Argentine fighter asserts that the American veteran's remarks regarding his slippery condition were entirely false and deeply disrespectful to his professional performance.

Core Details Of The Grease Dispute

Aljamain Sterling previously took to social media to question the outcome of their bout, suggesting that Manel Vallejos utilized extra lubrication to evade his grappling attacks. The former titleholder referred to Vallejos by the nickname Funk Master and claimed he struggled to hold on to the Argentine during their fight, hinting that the opponent was excessively slippery inside the Octagon. Sterling's comments were made shortly after the event concluded on November 21, immediately sparking a controversy that has since escalated into a public dispute between the two fighters.

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Vallejos Denies Allegations Of Cheating

Manel Vallejos, who holds a record of 19 wins and 1 loss, feels that Sterling's accusations undermine his athletic integrity and hard work. Vallejos explicitly stated that he cannot be responsible for any potential slippery conditions because athletic commission officials monitor him at every single step on fight night. He emphasized that the regulations in place make it physically impossible for him to cheat or alter his skin condition to gain an unfair advantage over his opponent during the match.

The fighter recounted the strict pre-fight procedures he underwent to ensure compliance with all safety and fairness standards. He explained that he is thoroughly checked for Vaseline and other lubricants upon arriving at the arena, a process that eliminates any possibility of him having slippery skin during the bout. Vallejos maintained that there was a commission official staring at him the entire time, ensuring that he adhered to all protocols without deviation or violation of the rules.

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Sterling Counters With Social Media Response

Aljamain Sterling responded to the backlash on X, clarifying that he never explicitly stated Vallejos had greased up. The former champion wrote that while the Argentine could imply what he wanted to hear, no one actually accused him of using illegal lubricants. Sterling's reply was short and direct, aiming to diffuse the tension while maintaining that his previous comments were open to interpretation rather than a direct accusation of cheating.

Despite Sterling's clarification, Manel Vallejos stands by his initial interpretation of the former champion's words. He believes that implying slippery conditions is effectively an accusation of cheating, which he finds unacceptable given the rigorous testing processes in place. The exchange has highlighted the intense personal dynamics and competitive tensions that often follow high-stakes MMA bouts, particularly when one fighter feels their effort is being questioned.

Impact On MMA Community And Future Rivalries

This dispute serves as a reminder of the scrutiny faced by fighters after losses, where veterans like Aljamain Sterling may struggle to accept defeat gracefully. Vallejos noted that Sterling, at 37 years old, appears unable to take a loss in stride despite his extensive experience in the sport. The Argentine fighter believes that his training specifically focused on neutralizing Sterling's grappling, and he successfully executed that strategy, making any excuses about slippery skin irrelevant to the actual performance in the Octagon.

The incident has drawn attention from the broader MMA community, including other prominent figures like Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Prates, who have faced their own controversies recently. While the immediate focus remains on the Vallejos versus Sterling rivalry, such public disputes often influence fan perceptions and media narratives surrounding future matchups. Both fighters must now navigate the aftermath of these comments, with Vallejos asserting his respect for Sterling's skill while rejecting the implication that he compromised the integrity of the sport.

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As the dust settles, the conversation remains centered on the validity of post-fight claims and the importance of respecting athletic commission oversight. Manel Vallejos continues to advocate for a fair representation of his performance, arguing that the evidence of his compliance with rules is clear and undeniable. The situation underscores the delicate balance between competitive trash talk and professional respect in modern mixed martial arts.