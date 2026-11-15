Valerie Maltais Wins Two Speedskating Bronze Medals In World Cup Opener

Canadian speedskater Valérie Maltais secured two bronze medals in Beijing on November 15, 2026, marking a strong return for the team pursuit squad in new formats.

Valérie Maltais captured two bronze medals on the final day of the 2026 World Cup season opener in Beijing, demonstrating resilience and adaptability across distinct racing formats. The veteran Canadian skater concluded the opening weekend by adding a third podium finish in the mass start event, following an earlier team pursuit success that highlighted the depth of Canada's current roster.

Team Pursuit Bronze For New Canadian Lineup

Earlier on Sunday, Valérie Maltais teamed with Laura Hall and Rose-Anne Grenier to secure third place in the women's team pursuit competition. The Canadian trio posted a final time of three minutes 3.17 seconds to finish behind the Netherlands, who took gold with a time of 2:57.37, and China, who claimed silver with a time of 3:00.58. This podium result marked the first World Cup race for the new team configuration, which was assembled after celebrated veterans Isabelle Weidemann and Ivanie Blondin announced their decision to take a break from international competition. Weidemann and Blondin, both originally from Ottawa, had previously paired with Maltais to defend Canada's gold medal in this event at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics.

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Strategic Racing Overcomes Slow Start

The Canadian team began the race with the slowest first lap among the eight teams in contention, but they successfully regained momentum to claim the bronze medal position with a lap and a half remaining in the contest. Laura Hall, competing from Salmon Arm, B.C., explained that the group adhered strictly to a conservative strategy designed to preserve energy for the final stages of the race. Going into the race, the plan was just to start together and finish together, with the squad aiming to find their rhythm early because they knew they were not the fastest starters. The team kept it together in the last two laps and were able to finish strong, securing their spot on the podium despite the early deficit.

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Mass Start Victory Highlights Adaptability

Later in the day, Valérie Maltais added a second bronze medal in the women's mass start, finishing the race in a time of 8:02.65. The event featured a new elimination format during the sprint laps, which added complexity to the strategy and required skaters to be constantly aware of their surroundings. Dutch skaters Marijke Groenewoud and Merel Conijn took first and second place, finishing with times of 8:02.05 and 8:02.57 respectively. Maltais admitted that the new format initially caused some anxiety due to the unpredictable nature of the eliminations that have been seen in international competitions. I was a little bit scared and nervous about it just because we've seen internationally a lot of action that meant we had to be careful. Once in the race, she focused on positioning herself while monitoring the back of the pack, a technique that differs from her usual short track peloton racing. I was taking information from behind, protecting my track and my position, so I can see now how I can enjoy this new format of racing.

Next Competition Dates And Schedule

Valérie Maltais and the Canadian speedskating team will now prepare for the next leg of the World Cup series, which is scheduled to take place next weekend in Obihiro, Japan. The upcoming competition will provide further opportunities for the new pursuit lineup to build chemistry and for Maltais to refine her tactics in the evolving mass start format. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2026.