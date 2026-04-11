Valenzuela's First Homer Leads Blue Jays to Victory Over Twins

Rookie catcher Brandon Valenzuela's first career home run powered the Toronto Blue Jays to a decisive 10-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins, marking a milestone in his young MLB career. This series-opening win, highlighted by Valenzuela's impressive performance and contribution from veterans like Guerrero Jr. and support for new pitcher Patrick Corbin, showcases the promise of the young catcher.

Toronto Blue Jays rookie Brandon Valenzuela has quickly made a name for himself in his first week in Major League Baseball. Just six days after getting his first hit and 48 hours following his first win as a catcher, Valenzuela hit his first home run , achieving his first RBI, in the Blue Jays' series-opening victory against the Minnesota Twins on Friday, with a final score of 10-4.

The two-run shot, traveling 383 feet to right field, came off the bat of right-handed pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson. This crucial hit provided the Blue Jays with their fourth and fifth runs of the fourth inning, giving them the lead for good after they had initially fallen behind 4-0 in front of a crowd of 40,721 at Rogers Centre. The 25-year-old from Mexico, visibly thrilled, stated that while he knew he had hit the ball well, he wasn't certain if it had gone high enough. Valenzuela further contributed to the win by singling and scoring on a double from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the eighth inning, ending the evening with a 2-for-4 performance and two runs scored. His go-ahead home run was on a 1-0 count, and the ball left his bat at a remarkable 111.4 MPH, marking the hardest hit homer by a Toronto player in the 2026 season. Manager John Schneider praised Valenzuela's composure, noting his ability to remain unfazed and observing his interactions with pitchers and the coaching staff. Schneider highlighted Valenzuela’s positive attitude and his seamless integration within the team. Valenzuela's acquisition by the Blue Jays occurred at the trade deadline on July 31st of the previous year, with the team trading infielder Will Wagner to the San Diego Padres in exchange for the young catcher. He concluded the season with triple-A Buffalo, and later joined the Blue Jays for their playoff run, specifically to catch for pitchers who needed work on their off days. Valenzuela credits this experience with significantly boosting his comfort level since his promotion on April 7th, necessitated by Alejandro Kirk's thumb injury, which required surgery. He has also received considerable support from Kirk, along with other Toronto veterans. Valenzuela shared that Kirk has been a constant source of advice and encouragement, with his biggest piece of advice being to stay true to himself. Furthermore, Valenzuela expressed appreciation for the support he has received from veterans like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer, and Daulton Varsho, all of whom visited his locker area, giving him increased confidence. In the process of helping the Blue Jays secure back-to-back wins and ending the Twins’ four-game winning streak, Valenzuela faced a unique challenge in catching for 36-year-old Patrick Corbin, who was making his Blue Jays debut after being signed by Toronto the previous week. Corbin was brought in to fill a gap in the injury-affected starting rotation. Even though he knew Max Scherzer well, as they are neighbors in Florida and work out at the same gym, Corbin was meeting his new teammates for the first time on Friday, which included his rookie catcher. Corbin acknowledged the learning curve for any young catcher, as the experience goes. Corbin, who lasted four innings, had a difficult start, conceding a three-run homer to Ryan Jeffers in the first inning and a solo shot to Brooks Lee in the fourth. He described the initial inning as tough to come back from, adding that he was still excited to be back on a big-league mound again. The former Texas Ranger, however, was delighted to see his rookie catcher come through and help secure the win in the fourth inning. This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2026





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