Vale Base Metals Plans to Double Copper Production, Sudbury Key to Strategy

Vale Base Metals aims to double its annual copper production by 2035, with a major focus on its operations in Sudbury, Canada. The company plans to achieve this through optimization of existing mines, strategic joint ventures, and efficiency improvements, despite the projections of a severe copper deficit in the coming years. The proposed partnership with Glencore is a cornerstone of the plan, with the goal of increasing production through a combination of existing mining operations and exploration efforts.

Vale Base Metals (VBM) is embarking on an ambitious global initiative to double its annual copper production, aiming to reach 700,000 tons by 2035. A key component of this strategy revolves around its operations in Sudbury , Canada , as highlighted during the company's annual Investor Day in Toronto.

Rather than pursue mergers and acquisitions, VBM is focusing on optimizing its existing mines and leveraging a robust pipeline of projects across Brazil, Canada, and Indonesia, all of which promise high returns with minimal development costs. The company's leadership team is concentrating on maximizing the performance of its current assets. Amidst projections of significant copper deficits by 2040, as indicated by an S&P Global study, VBM sees substantial growth potential, a market advantage that hasn't yet been fully realized. The strategic plans outlined for 2026 and beyond frequently emphasize Sudbury as a future critical source of supply and an area where operational efficiencies are paramount. The company views the Sudbury complex as an underappreciated asset with an incredible endowment of resources. \A significant factor in VBM's strategy is the proposed joint venture with Glencore, a neighboring company, to mine high-grade copper deposits at the Victor and Nickel Rim South properties. This potential partnership is projected to yield 50,000 tons of copper annually over a mine life exceeding 20 years, alongside nickel, gold, platinum, and palladium. This ambitious project, valued between $1.6 billion and $2 billion, is currently in the study phase, with a final investment decision anticipated in mid-2027 and mine operations scheduled to commence in 2030. Shaun Usmar, CEO of Vale Base Metals, sees the Sudbury complex as vital to the company's growth. VBM possesses one of the largest integrated mining complexes globally, which encompasses six mines, a mill, and a smelter, all located in the Sudbury basin. Usmar hopes that the agreement with Glencore will pave the way for other future copper growth opportunities. Established in February 2023, VBM was carved out of Brazil's Vale S.A., which took over INCO's Sudbury assets in 2006. This strategic split was designed to consolidate Vale's copper and nickel assets into a globally focused business dedicated to supplying essential minerals. Usmar, who assumed leadership in October 2024, recognized that while the business had a vast amount of resources and significant potential, it was underperforming and experiencing decline. His turnaround strategy emphasizes delivering on targets. Last year, the Sudbury mines processed over 5 million tons of ore through the Clarabelle mill, the highest figure since 2016. The company is now targeting a throughput of 5.5 to 6 million tons this year. The executive team aims to implement efficiency improvements across all operations to decrease operating costs by as much as 10% and place Sudbury in the lower half of the industry cost curve. \Usmar emphasizes that Sudbury is not just a nickel district; it is a polymetallic district with a wide range of resources. The company is actively focusing on optimizing diversified revenue streams from copper, gold, and platinum group metals (PGMs). VBM aims to increase investment in Sudbury, where it has operated for over a century. The company’s long history includes generations of families working in the mines. In Sudbury and similar districts, VBM performs exploration drilling in and around current ore bodies and infrastructure to extend the life of existing mines. The company plans to announce news in approximately 12 months. Usmar discussed extensively during the recent forum about changing the trajectory at VBM and becoming a consistent and reliable supplier to unlock more value. The plan for Sudbury includes reducing operating costs, improving mine design, lowering mill downtime, and increasing throughput, thereby making its Northern Ontario assets more productive and globally competitive. Marcelo Bacci, CFO of Vale S.A., pointed out the rising importance of VBM within Vale's portfolio. In 2024, VBM accounted for 10% of Vale's EBITDA, which is expected to increase to 26% this year, with the potential to reach 30% to 35% eventually. While iron ore remains Vale's principal commodity, it offers low growth potential. The majority of the company's growth is expected to come from VBM, especially its copper assets, given the significant reserves that it possesses





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