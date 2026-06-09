V Vernon Retirement Community Sues Resident Over Wildfire Evacuation Non-Compliance

Summary: A retirement community in Vernon, B.C., is suing a resident for over $197,400 after he failed to evacuate during the 2021 White Rock Lake wildfire, claiming his actions endangered the community and resulted in substantial legal costs.

The Parker Cove retirement community in Vernon, British Columbia , has initiated legal action against one of its residents, Robyn Gerow , seeking to recover more than $197,400 in legal and administrative fees.

The dispute stems from Gerow's refusal to evacuate his home despite an official evacuation order issued in August 2021 due to the rapidly spreading White Rock Lake wildfire. According to court documents, Parker Cove argues that Gerow's decision to remain on the property placed the entire community of over 350 residents at risk, as firefighting aircraft would not deploy retardant if people were present on the ground.

This latest lawsuit follows an earlier legal battle in which Parker Cove attempted to terminate the sub-lease agreements of both Robyn and Carmen Gerow. In that case, the B.C. Court of Appeal ruled against Parker Cove, with Justice Elizabeth Bennett describing Gerow's conduct as 'blameworthy and offensive' but still denying the community's request for lease termination. The court ordered each party to cover their own legal costs.

Now Parker Cove alleges that the Gerows have not paid their share of those costs, which exceed $180,000, along with additional administrative charges. The community is again seeking to end the Gerows' sub-lease arrangement and recoup the outstanding amounts. The White Rock Lake fire, which burned more than 833 square kilometers, was one of the most destructive wildfires in British Columbia's recent history, prompting widespread evacuations and causing significant property damage along the shores of Okanagan Lake.

Parker Cove, situated on land leased from the Okanagan Indian Band, consists of approximately 600 lots and houses a large senior population. The community's decision to pursue legal remedies underscores the tensions between individual autonomy and collective safety during emergency situations. As of now, the Gerows have not filed a response to the new claim, and representation for both sides did not respond to CBC's inquiries before the publication deadline.

The case raises important questions about the responsibilities of residents in governed communities during crisis orders and the potential financial repercussions of non-compliance. It also highlights the challenges faced by retirement communities in enforcing evacuation protocols to protect vulnerable populations. With climate change increasing the frequency and intensity of wildfires in British Columbia, similar legal conflicts may become more common as communities strive to balance personal rights with public safety imperatives.

The outcome of this litigation could set a precedent for how such communities handle future emergency situations and allocate costs arising from residents' decisions to disregard official directives





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Retirement Community Wildfire Evacuation Lawsuit Legal Fees Parker Cove White Rock Lake Fire Okanagan British Columbia Robyn Gerow

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