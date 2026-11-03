UTM Student Death After Police Stop Triggers SIU Investigation Brampton Assault

The Special Investigations Unit investigates a 19-year-old University of Toronto Mississauga student's death following a police response to a Brampton assault report.

Special Investigations Unit investigators have launched a formal mandate to examine the circumstances surrounding the death of a 19-year-old male student at a University of Toronto Mississauga residence. The incident occurred after Peel Regional Police responded to reports of a violent assault in Brampton earlier Monday evening, leading to a fatal encounter at a student dormitory near the university campus.

Timeline of Police Response and Incident

Peel Regional Police received a 911 call on Monday reporting that a man had assaulted a woman in Brampton. Officers immediately began efforts to locate and arrest the suspect. Around 9 p.m., police located the man inside a student residence situated near the intersection of Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.

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According to the Special Investigations Unit, a gunshot was heard during the operation. Upon entering the premises, officers discovered the 19-year-old man suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Despite medical attention, the young man was pronounced deceased early Tuesday morning. The timing of the event led to a shelter-in-place order at McLuhan Court residence at 3330 Residence Rd, which was issued around 9:30 p.m. following reports of intense police activity.

SIU Mandate and Investigative Details

The Special Investigations Unit emphasized that because Peel Regional Police officers were present in and around the scene at the time of the death, the agency's independent investigative mandate was automatically invoked. A spokesperson confirmed that no other injuries were reported during the incident and that there is currently no threat to public safety in the Mississauga area.

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Special Investigations Unit has assigned a team of four investigators and two forensic investigators to the case. Their primary objective is to determine the exact sequence of events that led to the fatal shooting. The unit stated in a news release issued on Tuesday that they are actively probing the circumstances surrounding the incident to ensure full transparency and adherence to legal standards regarding police interactions.

Campus Closure and Community Support Measures

The University of Toronto Mississauga confirmed that the campus remains open on Tuesday, but all classes have been cancelled to allow the community to process the tragic event. University officials acknowledged that members of the campus community will have many questions in the coming days regarding the circumstances of the student's death.

University spokespersons stated that mental health and counselling supports will be made available to students, faculty, and staff impacted by the incident. The institution pledged to continue sharing updates with the broader campus community as new information is provided by Peel Regional Police. The university emphasized its commitment to supporting the community through this difficult time while cooperating fully with the ongoing police investigation.

Next Steps and Ongoing Police Inquiry

The investigation remains active as forensic teams gather evidence from the residence at 3330 Residence Rd. The Special Investigations Unit is expected to conduct interviews and review all available evidence to reconstruct the events leading up to the gunshot. Peel Regional Police continue to operate under the mandate of the SIU, with no further details released until the investigation progresses further.

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Authorities have not released additional information regarding the woman assaulted in Brampton or the identity of the 19-year-old student. The focus remains on the procedural aspects of the police response and the immediate aftermath at the student residence. The community awaits further official statements from the Special Investigations Unit as the inquiry continues into the fatal outcome of the Monday evening operation.