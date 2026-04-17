Utah Leaders Launch Independent Probe into Supreme Court Justice's Alleged Ties to Attorney

Utah Governor, Senate President, and House Speaker initiate an independent investigation into allegations of an improper relationship between Supreme Court Justice Diana Hagen and attorney David Reymann, after initial review by the Judicial Conduct Commission was deemed insufficient.

A joint investigation into allegations of an improper relationship between Supreme Court Justice Diana Hagen and attorney David Reymann has been initiated by Utah's top state officials. Governor Spencer Cox, Senate President Stuart Adams, and House Speaker Mike Schultz have voiced concerns regarding the initial handling of a complaint that suggested a conflict of interest.

The complaint, obtained through a public records request, originated from a Provo-based attorney who claimed Justice Hagen’s ex-husband reported inappropriate text messages exchanged between the justice and Reymann. Reymann was involved in a redistricting case that resulted in a new congressional map for Utah. Justice Hagen voluntarily recused herself from the redistricting case in September, citing a renewal of close friendships with both Reymann and Cheylynn Hayman, another attorney and shareholder at Reymann's firm. Hayman also holds the position of chair for the Judicial Conduct Commission, and she likewise recused herself from the commission’s review of the complaint. The Judicial Conduct Commission conducted a preliminary investigation, which included interviewing Justice Hagen’s ex-husband, but ultimately decided not to proceed with a full inquiry, deeming further investigation unnecessary. This decision has drawn sharp criticism from the state's legislative leaders. Governor Cox, Senate President Adams, and House Speaker Schultz stated that the preliminary review by the Judicial Conduct Commission and the court did not adequately address critical questions. They emphasized the necessity of transparency and accountability when examining allegations involving public officials to ascertain the truth and preserve public trust. The leaders announced their intention to conduct an independent investigation to ensure a comprehensive and objective examination of the facts, underscoring the vital importance of maintaining confidence in governmental institutions. Justice Hagen has vehemently denied any inappropriate relationship, and Reymann has likewise dismissed the allegations as false. Hagen’s ex-husband reportedly described the text exchanges as initially lighthearted before becoming more suggestive, though he did not endorse the complaint filed by attorney Michael Worley, he acknowledged its factual accuracy. Justice Hagen has maintained that she was faithful in her marriage for over three decades and never engaged in extramarital relations before her separation





LegInsurrection / 🏆 3. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Utah Supreme Court Justice Diana Hagen David Reymann Judicial Conduct Commission Redistricting

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ketanji Brown Jackson Just Gave A Blistering Public Takedown Of Supreme CourtThe court's newest justice delivered a lengthy assessment of court orders issued last year that allowed President Trump to put controversial policies in place.

Read more »

Justice Jackson Criticizes Use of Emergency Orders in Trump AdministrationSupreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has strongly criticized the use of emergency orders by conservative colleagues, arguing they are used to advance the Trump administration's agenda and often overlook the impact on working Americans. She described these orders as mere 'scratch-paper musings' that can 'seem oblivious and thus ring hollow.' Jackson highlighted how these short-term orders allow the president to implement controversial policies, even when lower courts deem them potentially illegal, and questioned the court's assessment of harm when it comes to the president versus the public.

Read more »

Trump Floats Ominous ‘2 Or 3’ Supreme Court Shake-Up PredictionAnthony is an Evening Trends Reporter based in Southern California and has spent the last two years working at the Daily Mirror U.S. covering politics, immigration, crime and natural disasters.

Read more »

B.C. company was fined $575,000 for a construction worker’s deathA B.C. Supreme Court justice ordered contractor J. Cote & Son Excavating to pay $575,000 Monday after ruling the company’s criminal negligence caused the death of one employee and injured another.

Read more »

Utah Valley U. Drops Graduation Speaker Who Smeared Charlie Kirk as ‘Bigoted’ After His Murder'Hours immediately after Charlie’s assassination, Sharon McMahon posted a now deleted series of out-of-context quotes from Charlie in an effort to tarnish his name'

Read more »

CNN exclusive: U.S. Justice Department removes lead prosecutor from probe of Trump critic John BrennanThe U.S. Justice Department has removed the career Miami federal prosecutor leading the investigation into John Brennan, after she resisted pressure to quickly bring charges against the former CIA director and prominent critic of U.S. President Donald Trump, according to people briefed on the matter.

Read more »