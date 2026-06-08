USMNT Struggles to Make it Past the First Two Knockout Rounds in the World Cup

The United States men's national team has struggled to make it past the first two knockout rounds in the World Cup. The USMNT has not made it past the Round of 16 in each of its past three World Cup appearances. However, the World Cup has been anything but simple for the U.S. men over the past 96 years.

The United States men's national team has struggled to make it past the first two knockout rounds in the World Cup . The USMNT has not made it past the Round of 16 in each of its past three World Cup appearances.

However, the World Cup has been anything but simple for the U.S. men over the past 96 years. The U.S. was one of the 13 original World Cup teams and the inaugural event remains the USMNT's best performance in World Cup history. The U.S. won a three-team group that included Paraguay and Belgium to advance to the knockout rounds, but lost to Argentina in the semifinals.

The United States' next World Cup appearance was incredibly short-lived, losing 7-1 to host country Italy in the first round. The U.S. didn't make another World Cup appearance for 16 years following the cancellations of the 1942 and 1946 World Cups due to World War II. The USMNT finished last in its group on goal differential with one win and two losses. U.S. soccer was in the wilderness for four decades, failing to qualify for nine straight World Cups.

The U.S. finally got back to the World Cup in 1990 after five wins and four draws in 10 qualifying games, but wasn't able to get out of the group stage. The U.S. hosted the World Cup for the first time in 1994, but the tournament was a disaster, going 0-3 in its group against Germany, the former republic of Yugoslavia and Iran. The USMNT's only goal came in a 2-1 loss to Iran.

The United States' best-ever modern World Cup performance was in 2002, when the U.S. opened the World Cup with a 3-2 win over heavily favored Portugal, but lost to Germany in the quarterfinals in controversial fashion. The run ended in the quarterfinals when the United States lost 1-0 to Germany in 2002. There would be no grand follow-up to the 2002 performance.

Grouped with Italy, Ghana and the Czech Republic, the USMNT's World Cup campaign got off to a terrible start with a 3-0 loss to the Czechs. Landon Donovan scores the winning goal in the 91st minute as the U.S. defeats Algeria at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa





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