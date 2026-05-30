USMNT Player Discusses World Cup Preparation and Growth of Soccer in America

A US national team player talks about the excitement of playing on home soil, the impact of coach Mauricio Pochettino, and the development of youth soccer in the United States as the team prepares for the World Cup. The interview covers personal challenges, team chemistry, and the determination to compete at the highest level.

The US Men's National Team is gearing up for the World Cup with a mix of excitement and determination. In a recent interview, a player expressed his enthusiasm about competing on home soil in front of American fans, calling it a special opportunity for himself and his family.

He highlighted the intense belief instilled by head coach Mauricio Pochettino, who has fostered a mentality that the team can compete against any opponent in the world. The player reflected on hearing the national anthem before the match against Paraguay in Los Angeles, describing it as a fantastic moment and emphasizing the importance of being prepared for whatever lies ahead.

He also shared his personal connection to Pochettino, who coached him until he was ten years old, noting the profound impact the coach had on his love for the game. The discussion turned to the growth of soccer in America, with the player acknowledging the sport's increasing popularity and expressing confidence that it will continue to expand.

He stressed the responsibility of the current national team players to put soccer on the map and inspire more people to fall in love with the sport. The player spoke about the team's desire to compete and achieve a strong feeling heading into the World Cup, making the final tuning of details crucial.

He admitted that individually, players faced tough seasons and hard moments, but coming together in the locker room to prepare for such a prestigious tournament has been amazing. When asked about personal growth during time away from the pitch, the player admitted he always wants to play as much as possible but recognized that the hiatus helped him mature, become more patient, and understand that everything happens for a reason.

He described how practices have evolved from club time to the current World Cup preparations, with a focus on tactical refinement as the team fine-tunes its approach to enter the tournament strongly. Echoing Coach Pochettino's earlier statement, "Why not us?

" the player emphasized the importance of dreaming and believing in their ability to win the tournament. The interview concluded with a clear message: the team is ready to embrace the challenge and make an impact on the global stage





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