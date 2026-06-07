USMNT Heads to Copa América with Confidence but Defensive Doubts Following Germany Friendly Loss

The U.S. men's national soccer team prepares for its Copa América opener against Paraguay with a strong team culture built under coach Mauricio Pochettino, but defensive concerns linger after a 2-1 loss to Germany in a final friendly. The team showed resilience by responding to an early setback, highlighted by a stunning goal from Giovanni Reyna, but conceded early again and struggled with set-piece defending. Key questions remain about the backline's stability and the ability to finish chances against top competition as they aim to advance past the group stage for the first time in over two decades.

The U.S. men's national soccer team recently concluded its final pre-tournament friendly against Germany, a match that ended in a 2-1 defeat. As they now prepare to board a flight west for the start of the 2024 Copa América, the squad carries a mix of confidence and unresolved questions.

Under head coach Mauricio Pochettino for 19 months, the team has developed a strong culture and identity, yet Saturday's performance underscored that they remain a work in progress, not yet a finished product capable of a deep tournament run. Coach Pochetto's favorite mantra, "Culture eats strategy for breakfast," has been embraced, with players speaking of unbreakable bonds, accountability, and a family-like environment built during training camps and friendlies.

While the mental fortitude is evident, the tactical execution, particularly defensively, requires significant refinement before the Group D opener against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium. The match against Germany exposed both the team's resilience and its vulnerabilities. Conceding a goal in the second minute on a set piece put the U.S. in an early hole, a scenario they are determined to avoid in tournament play. The response, however, was impressive; Tim Weah's quick equalizer showcased their fighting spirit.

Yet, for all their ambition and effort, the Americans were unable to secure a win. The defensive breakdowns, especially on set pieces, are a nagging concern that must be addressed immediately. Goalkeeper Matt Freese, playing the full match, and a backline featuring Tim Ream and Alex Freeman will need to sharpen their focus. The absence of Chris Richards due to an ankle injury also leaves a potential gap in central defense, with Miles Robinson filling in.

Offensively, the team possesses dynamic talent. The standout moment was Giovanni Reyna's spectacular 23-yard volley for the equalizer, a strike of world-class quality that highlighted his ability to seize moments of individual brilliance. His personal journey back from a series of injuries adds a poignant layer to his contribution. Christian Pulisic, a constant attacking threat, lauded the goal.

The midfield configuration, with Malik Tillman playing in a deeper role alongside Tyler Adams, is part of Pochettino's experiment to create a more direct link from defense to attack. Tillman's versatility is an asset, but the team's overall finishing in the final third remains an area for improvement, as they created chances but lacked the decisive touch against Germany.

Pochettino is likely to retain Saturday's starting lineup for the Paraguay match, with the main selection doubt being whether a fully fit Chris Richards can return to partner Ream in central defense. The path forward is clear: convert defensive resilience into clean sheets and translate offensive pressure into goals, starting Friday night





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USMNT Mauricio Pochettino Copa America US Soccer Germany Friendly Giovanni Reyna Tim Weah Tyler Adams Malik Tillman Chris Richards Set Pieces Defense

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