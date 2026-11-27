A Timmins, Ont., man who sued McDonald's over a 2022 slip-and-fall lost his case because notice of the lawsuit was sent by regular mail instead of registered mail, and he must now pay $18,185.41 in court costs.

A Timmins, Ont. , man who sued the local McDonald's for injuries he sustained in a slip-and-fall three years ago is now on the hook for more than $18,000 in court costs.

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice ordered Frank Lanzelotti to pay partial indemnity costs of $18,185.41 to McDonald's Restaurants. The costs are payable forthwith. The case dates to Oct. 20, 2022, when Lanzelotti said he was injured after slipping on snow and ice on a pedestrian walkway outside the Went restaurant on Algonquin Boulevard. According to the court decision, Lanzelotti went inside the restaurant immediately after the fall and reported the incident to an employee.

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He described the location of the fall and said he had been injured. The employee told him she would advise her manager. He was not otherwise asked to complete a written report of the incident. Lanzelotti later hired a lawyer.

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On Oct. 31, 2023, a notice letter advising the restaurant of the lawsuit was sent by regular mail rather than registered mail. The court found it was undisputed that after mailing the notice, neither Lanzelotti nor his counsel made any follow-up inquiries to confirm that McDonald's received it. The next communication between the parties was service of the statement of claim on Nov. 30, 2023.

McDonald's representatives said they did not receive the letter and had no record of Lanzelotti reporting the original slip-and-fall from Oct. 20, 2022. The court noted that at the time of the incident, the defendant had CCTV footage that would have captured the fall and the conditions at the location. That footage was not preserved and was automatically overwritten one to two months after the incident.

Occupiers Liability Act Notice Rules

Under the Occupiers' Liability Act, which covers slip-and-fall lawsuits, a legal action for damages must be filed within 60 days of the incident. The person or institution being sued must be served with notice either in person or by registered mail. While failing to send notice by registered mail does not automatically end a lawsuit, a plaintiff needs a compelling reason for not doing so. The defendant's ability to defend the suit must also not be negatively affected.

Lanzelotti argued that whether the defence received the notice in the mail was a question that should be decided at trial. The court disagreed. The court ruled that the requirement for personal service is intended to avoid the very predicament in which the plaintiff presently finds himself.

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Personal service, or service by registered mail, ensures not only that notice is sent, but also that it is actually received by the party who is required to respond to the claim, the court said. The court also found that the fact Lanzelotti received no response to the notice undermined the reasonableness of his belief that it had been received by the defendant.

Court Finds Notice Was Inadequate

Had the defendant received the notice in a timely manner, the CCTV footage from the day of the incident could have been used in the trial. Lanzelotti argued that the verbal notice he gave to an employee was enough. The court said he could not identify the employee he spoke with that day, and the defence denied that the conversation took place.

It is for this reason that verbal notice is not enough, the court ruled, and it is the reason notice in writing is required. The court decision said it is impossible to say whether the incident was forgotten by the employee and not reported to management, or whether it was reported and intentionally disregarded.

What can be determined on the evidence, the court said, is that had the plaintiff's notice complied with the OLA on the date it was sent, the CCTV footage would still exist. If the notice had been sent on Oct. 31, 2022, it would have been well within the defendant's retention period for its CCTV footage.

Plaintiff Ordered to Pay Costs

With no proof that notice was given in a timely manner, and no CCTV footage to show what happened, the court found the plaintiff's action is statute-barred. Because the defence was successful on its motion, it is entitled to recover part of its costs. The court ordered Lanzelotti to pay $18,185.41.