Hisham Abugharbieh, the suspect in the murders of two University of South Florida doctoral students, allegedly used ChatGPT to inquire about disposing of a body and other related topics days before the students went missing. The investigation has revealed a disturbing timeline of events and evidence linking Abugharbieh to the crimes.

The investigation into the disappearance and subsequent deaths of two University of South Florida doctoral students, Limon and Nahida Bristy , has revealed disturbing details about the alleged actions of their former classmate, Hisham Abugharbieh .

Prosecutors have filed a report indicating that Abugharbieh, 26, extensively used the ChatGPT artificial intelligence chatbot in the days leading up to the students’ disappearance, posing questions with chilling implications. These inquiries included asking about the disposal of a human body in a garbage bag and dumpster, the possibility of altering a vehicle identification number (VIN), and the legality of possessing a firearm without a license. ChatGPT reportedly flagged one of Abugharbieh’s questions as potentially dangerous.

The case unfolded rapidly after a friend reported being unable to contact either Limon or Bristy on April 17th. A search of Bristy’s office revealed her personal belongings, while a search of the apartment shared by Limon and Abugharbieh uncovered evidence suggesting a violent struggle. Detectives observed a bandaged finger on Abugharbieh and found Limon’s wallet, ID, and blood-stained clothing in the apartment’s trash compactor.

Further investigation revealed blood leading from the kitchen to Abugharbieh’s bedroom, along with Bristy’s ID and credit cards in Limon’s room, indicating she had been present at the apartment before her disappearance. Cellphone data and license plate readers placed both Abugharbieh’s car and Limon’s phone near a bridge and Clearwater Beach. A subsequent search near the bridge led to the discovery of a trash bag containing Limon’s body, which showed numerous stab wounds.

Abugharbieh’s arrest was preceded by a standoff with law enforcement at his family’s home, where he had barricaded himself inside, refusing to cooperate. A SWAT team, including a drone and a robot, was deployed before he eventually surrendered.

He was initially taken into custody on preliminary charges including unlawfully moving a dead body, failure to report a death, tampering with evidence, false imprisonment, and battery, and has now been charged with first-degree murder with a weapon in the deaths of both Limon and Bristy. He is being held without bond, with a hearing scheduled for Tuesday. Limon was a student of geography, environmental science, and policy, while Bristy was pursuing a Ph. D. in chemical engineering at USF.

The university has expressed its condolences and described Bristy as a talented and promising student. Abugharbieh himself had been a student at USF from 2021 to 2023, studying Management, but was not currently enrolled at the time of the incident. The case continues to unfold as investigators piece together the events leading up to this tragic outcome





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Chatgpt University Of South Florida Murder Hisham Abugharbieh Limon Nahida Bristy

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