USELESS Coin Climbs Over 12% as Derivative Leverage Surges Amid Meme‑Token Rally

The meme‑token USELESS recorded a 12% single‑day gain, driven by a surge in open interest and high leverage on both centralized and decentralized exchanges. Technical analysis indicates a potential bullish reversal, but a breach of key support could trigger a rapid downturn. The rally underscores the volatility inherent in meme‑token markets.

In the final days of last week the volatile world of meme‑tokens has once again turned its spotlight on a handful of cryptos, with the hopes of an upside much older than the last eight minutes.

The main headline is that the coin dubbed USELESS has turned a seven‑day loss of 7% into a modest gain of roughly 5% after a single‑day rally that saw it climb more than twelve percent. The spike was mirrored by a handful of other tokens such as FARTCOIN, BONK and a newer entrant called dogwifhat - all of which recorded single‑day gains that helped lift overall derivative interest across both centralized and decentralized exchanges.

At the moment of analysis USELESS occupied the top spot for open interest to market‑cap ratio on Binance perpetual futures, registering a ratio of 11.86 percent. Its open interest of eight point three million dollars stood out against a market cap of seventy million dollars, a sharp contrast to the figures recorded for its peers. The other leading names-FARTCOIN, TRUMP and WIF-followed in rank but never reached the same density of leverage.

Similar dynamics were observed on the major DEX platform Lighter, where USELESS held the highest perpetual open interest except for the REPT token. This heightened concentration of open positions suggests that leverage, rather than organic demand, may have driven the recent price movement. The recorded buying volume for USELESS exploded 9.9 times higher than the previous twenty‑four‑hour bar, fueling a rise that eventually hit an intraday high of seven point seven… five.

A notable short squeeze around the zero point zero seven 065 mark amplified the rally, pushing the price out to a maximum of zero point zero seven seven 45 and sending several stop‑order clusters toward liquidation. While the indicators presently signal a bullish reversal-evidenced by a rising Chaikin Money Flow reading of 0.16 on the four‑hour chart and a strong correlation coefficient of 0.73 with the historic BONK token-any break below the 0.07 support level would erase the bullish case and trigger a corrective phase.

Industry observers warn that a sudden pullback of leverage could trigger a cascade of liquidations, a risk that has historically proven capable of crushing market sentiment in a matter of minutes. Until the technical picture consolidates, traders should treat the current upside as a flagged opportunity rather than a guaranteed uptrend.

Despite the noise surrounding the coin's communication channel, the data collected from multiple venues paints a picture of a coin in the middle of a test of conviction: the second‑order support at 0.07 has been tested, the short‑squeeze has delivered a sharp spike, and the open‑interest pressure remains thick. The next few days will ultimately decide whether this rally represents a robust turn about or only a temporary distortion in a market still dominated by speculation and exuberant risk‑taking.

The narrative that emerges from the numbers is that, for now, USELESS Coin is riding a wave of high leverage‑driven momentum that could either lead to a significant upside or a swift demise should the breakout regime collapse. Those tracking the coin need to remain vigilant of the liquidity map, be prepared to cover positions on demand, and consider using hedging strategies to mitigate the possibility of a rapid wipeout on the exchanges that currently hold heavy contracts.

The world of meme‑tokens continues to evolve, and USELESS stands as a living case study of how derivative exposure can amplify both gains and losses in a rapidly changing crypto ecosystem





CryptoAmb / 🏆 22. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

USELESS Memecoin Leverage Market Cap Short Squeeze

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Plane carrying passengers hoping to skydive crashes in Missouri, killing 12BUTLER, Mo. (AP) — A plane carrying passengers planning to spend a sunny afternoon skydiving crashed Sunday in Missouri, killing all 12 people aboard, authorities said.

Read more »

Plane carrying passengers hoping to skydive crashes in Missouri, killing 12BUTLER, Mo. (AP) — A plane carrying passengers planning to spend a sunny afternoon skydiving crashed Sunday in Missouri, killing all 12 people aboard, authorities said.

Read more »

Plane Carrying Passengers Hoping To Skydive Crashes In Missouri, Killing 12Authorities say 12 people were killed when a plane crashed in Missouri.

Read more »

All 12 occupants dead in Missouri plane crash, state highway patrol saysBUTLER, Mo. (AP) — A plane carrying passengers planning to spend a sunny afternoon skydiving crashed Sunday in Missouri, killing all 12 people aboard, authorities said.

Read more »