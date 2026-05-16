Use Google or Facebook to Log In, Engage in Quiz, and Stay Updated on Bored Panda

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Bored Panda: Test Your Knowledge with Mystery Figure ChallengeBored Panda offers a unique challenge where you can test your knowledge of history, politics, entertainment, science, and pop culture. With every guess, you’ll discover whether you matched six key clues about the mystery figure: their field where the person is most famous, shows the region where the person was born, and more. There’s no limit to how many guesses you can make, so keep trying until you crack it.

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35 New Pics Of Owls Being Annoyed By Vets Swaddling Them In TowelsBored Panda previously featured the irresistibly fluffy world of rescued owls wrapped in towels, and it’s easy to see why readers loved it so much. There’s something both hilarious and heartwarming about a wide-eyed owl bundled up like a tiny feathered burrito, especially when there’s an important purpose behind all that cuteness.

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This Photographer Captures Birds In Moments That Feel Both Stunning And Hilarious (35 New Pics)Matt Huras’ bird photography has already been featured on Bored Panda before, and it’s easy to see why his work deserves another look. The Canadian photographer has a way of capturing birds in moments that feel both beautifully detailed and unexpectedly full of personality.

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Parents Are Fighting To Opt Kids Out Of Using Screens In Schools: 'The Screen Is Killing Him'“I’m a pretty good writer by myself,” said Lillian, a second grader. “I don’t need your suggestions, Google!”

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