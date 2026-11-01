USC Defeats Ohio State, Damaging Buckeyes College Football Playoff Hopes

USC beats Ohio State to secure Lincoln Riley's first Big Ten signature win while jeopardizing the Buckeyes College Football Playoff chances after Julian Sayin's injury.

USC defeated Ohio State on Saturday night, delivering a significant blow to the Buckeyes College Football Playoff chances. This victory marks a turning point in the conference race as Lincoln Riley secures his first signature win against a top opponent. The game took place shortly after Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin suffered a potentially season-ending right shoulder injury during their previous matchup against Indiana.

Lincoln Riley Achieves First Major Big Ten Victory

Lincoln Riley, the head coach of the USC Trojans, finally earned a signature Big Ten victory on Saturday night. This win is particularly notable because it comes against Ohio State, a perennial powerhouse in college football. The victory changes the narrative around Riley's tenure in Los Angeles, proving his team can compete with the best programs in the nation. Prior to this game, skepticism remained about the Trojans' ability to consistently perform at an elite level against top-tier opponents. Now, the proof of concept has been established on a national stage.

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Max Bowman Breaks 70 Yard Record For USC Trojans

The momentum shifted dramatically in the second half when USC freshman tight end Max Bowman took over the game. Bowman, who was ranked as the No. 44 recruit in the country and a former five-star prospect, broke loose for a spectacular 70-yard catch-and-run. His run included a hurdle over a defender and multiple broken tackles that sliced through the Ohio State defense with ease. This play effectively sealed the outcome of the contest and showcased the explosive potential of the USC offense. It was a highlight moment that demonstrated the high ceiling of the Trojans' young talent pool.

Ohio State Struggles Without Quarterback Julian Sayin

Ohio State faced significant challenges in their first game without starting quarterback Julian Sayin. The team trailed by eleven points at halftime and needed a major spark to stay in contention. A critical third-quarter opportunity to tie the game vanished when Luke Fahey's pass to Isaiah West resulted in a fumble. The turnover was recovered by USC after the Buckeyes had advanced into Trojans territory. Although Jeremiah Smith caught a touchdown pass with just over two minutes remaining, the subsequent two-point conversion failed when Fahey's pass sailed out of the end zone. These missed opportunities proved costly in such a tight contest.

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USC Playoff Hopes Revived By Defeating Top Five Team

The victory revitalizes USC's College Football Playoff chances, making a postseason berth a very real possibility. Despite an off week in Week 10, the Trojans face a favorable schedule with remaining games against No. 4 Indiana and No. 7 UCLA. If USC wins both of those matchups and also beats Maryland, they will secure a playoff spot with no room for debate. This win serves as the first over a top-five team in Riley's time in Los Angeles. It demonstrates that the Trojans can win close games against elite competition, a crucial trait for playoff success. The defensive performance was especially impressive given Ohio State's offensive tendencies.

Ohio State Buckeyes Title Contention In Jeopardy

The loss casts serious doubt on whether Ohio State remains a legitimate title contender without their starting quarterback. The Buckeyes now face a difficult road ahead with remaining games against Oregon, Northwestern, Nebraska, and Michigan. While Ohio State is favored in all four of those contests, none are guaranteed wins. The defense, which had previously allowed no more than nineteen points to any opponent other than Texas, struggled significantly on Saturday. They allowed USC to average nearly seven yards per play excluding kneel downs. This performance suggests the Buckeyes need to go undefeated in November just to have a realistic shot at the postseason. Without a significant improvement from what was witnessed on Saturday, the path to the national championship has become extremely narrow and fraught with peril.