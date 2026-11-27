USC President Beong-Soo Kim bars the Trojan Marching Band from performing at the Rose Bowl against UCLA following a viral prank that vandalized the Bruins' football center sign.

USC President Beong-Soo Kim has issued a strict disciplinary sanction against the Trojan Marching Band, removing them from their traditional performances at the upcoming Rose Bowl. This decisive action follows a reported incident during Rivalry Week in which members of the band altered a prominent sign at UCLA's campus. The prank involved changing the name of the Wasserman Football Center to an offensive phrase, an act that quickly drew widespread attention and prompted immediate administrative response from both universities.

Kim Bans USC Trojans Band at Rose Bowl Game

President Beong-Soo Kim confirmed on Wednesday night that the USC band will not take the field for their customary pre-game or halftime shows on Saturday. Kim stated in an official release that the university sought to demonstrate respect for UCLA and to allow a period for reflection regarding the shared responsibility of upholding institutional values. The ban effectively removes the band from one of the most high-profile events in the college football calendar, highlighting the severity with which USC views the vandalism of the Bruin facility.

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Vandalism of Wasserman Football Center Sign

The controversy began when images circulated online showing that the sign outside the Wasserman Football Center had been tampered with. The original signage was altered to read Ass Football Center, a change that was widely photographed and shared on social media platforms. USC President Beong-Soo Kim acknowledged the incident by sending a letter to students associated with the band, explicitly addressing the vandalism of a portion of the UCLA campus. The viral nature of the photos ensured that the prank remained in the public eye, forcing the USC administration to act to protect the reputation of the university.

High Stakes for USC and UCLA in Big Ten Race

The timing of this rivalry dispute is particularly significant given the current standings of both teams in the college football landscape. This weekend's matchup marks the first time since 2005 that both the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins are ranked inside the top 25 of the national polls. The USC Trojans currently hold an 8-3 record, while the UCLA Bruins have secured a stronger 10-1 standing. Both programs remain actively engaged in the race for the Big Ten Championship Game, adding intense competitive pressure to the existing historical animosity between the two Los Angeles institutions.

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UCLA Bruins Fight for Playoff Spot

For the UCLA Bruins, the upcoming game carries even more weight as they cling to a potential spot in the College Football Playoff. The victory or loss in this matchup could determine their trajectory for the remainder of the season and their inclusion in the post-season elite. The fact that this rivalry game is now overshadowed by disciplinary issues and administrative sanctions from USC adds a layer of complexity to the preparations for the Bruins. The incident serves as a stark reminder that the competition between these two schools extends beyond the physical boundaries of the playing field.

Broader Implications for USC Athletics Culture

The suspension of the Trojan Marching Band from the Rose Bowl signals a zero-tolerance approach to misconduct that reflects poorly on the university's values. USC President Beong-Soo Kim emphasized that the decision was made to provide time for collective reflection on the responsibilities shared by the university community. This move underscores the importance placed on sportsmanship and respect in the highly charged environment of college athletics. As the USC Trojans prepare to face the UCLA Bruins, the absence of their band will be a noticeable void in the stadium, serving as a constant reminder of the consequences of the recent prank.