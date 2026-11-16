Hilary Knight and Kelly Pannek each scored twice as the United States defeated Canada 6-2 in Herning, Denmark, to win its third consecutive women's world hockey title.

The United States won its third straight women's world hockey title on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, beating Canada 6-2 in the gold-medal game in Herning, Denmark.

Hilary Knight and Kelly Pannek each scored twice for the Americans, who also beat Canada in the 2025 world championship final and the 2026 Winter Olympics final. Knight, the 37-year-old American captain, added an assist and won her 11th gold medal in her 16th world championship. She finished the tournament with a personal-best nine goals and now has 76 career world championship goals. Lacey Eden and Hayley Scamurra also scored for the United States.

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Tournament MVP And Records

American defender Caroline Harvey picked up an assist to finish with a tournament-leading 16 points, on six goals and 10 assists, and was named tournament MVP. US forward Taylor Fox added her 13th assist of the tournament, setting a tournament record. Goalkeeper Aerin Frankel made 18 saves for the Americans. The win brings the United States total to 12 world championship gold medals.

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Canada, which has a tournament-best 13 gold medals, had won three of four world women's tournaments before the back-to-back US wins. Sarah Fillier scored twice for Canada. Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped 21 shots. Canada opened the scoring at 11:03 of the first period when Fillier slid the puck under Frankel.

The goal extended Fillier's scoring streak to five games and put the United States behind for the first time in the tournament. Fillier later scored her sixth goal of the tournament at 3:28 of the third period, collecting the puck at the US blueline and wiring a shot past Frankel. The Americans tied the game at 16:17 of the first period after sustained pressure.

Key Scoring Moments

Knight picked up the rebound of a Tessa Janecke shot and beat Desbiens for her eighth goal of the tournament and 75th career world championship goal. Pannek put the Americans ahead at 11:33 of the second period, beating Desbiens on a two-on-one after Scamurra carried the puck from the US blueline and slid a pass past sprawling Canadian defender Sophie Jaques.

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Knight scored her second of the game on a power play at 17:51 of the second, taking a pass in the slot from Megan Keller and beating Desbiens. Pannek, the leading scorer in the Professional Women's Hockey League in 2025, scored her second of the game and fifth of the tournament 1:29 into the third period when she tipped a knuckling puck past Desbiens. Eden made it 5-1 with a goal just 1:19 later.

Sealing The Victory

Canada pulled Desbiens in favor of an extra attacker with just under five minutes left in the game. Scamurra forced a turnover in the American zone and chipped the puck into the empty Canadian net at 16:33 of the third period to seal the win. Earlier, Sweden beat rival Finland 2-1 in a shootout for bronze. It was Sweden's first medal at the tournament since 2007.

Sweden rallied from a 1-0 deficit, with Lina Ljungblom tying the score with a power-play goal from the slot with six minutes left in regulation. Hilda Svensson then scored the decisive shootout goal. Michelle Karvinen opened the scoring for Finland.