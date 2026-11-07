USA and Czechia Advance to U-17 World Challenge Gold Medal Game as Canada Misses Final

The United States and Czechia have secured their places in the U-17 World Challenge gold medal game, marking the first time since 2019 that no Canadian team will compete for the title. USA defeated Canada White 5-2 in the semifinals, while player scouts highlight standout performances from both squads, including strong defensive plays from Fransen and Michalek, and offensive explosions from Zelezny and Čutta. The all-Canadian bronze medal game will also proceed as scheduled.

In a historic turn of events for international youth ice hockey, the United States and Czechia have secured their spots in the gold medal match at the U-17 World Challenge, marking the first time since 2019 that no Canadian team will contest for the top prize.

This development signifies a significant shift in the competitive landscape, as Canada has swept the final spots in both the 2024 and 2025 editions of the tournament, with Canada White securing two of the last three gold medals. The 2019 edition remains the last year in which no Canadian squad managed to reach the podium entirely.

Also read Alberta ophthalmologists challenge new rules allowing optometrists to perform eye procedures

United States and Czechia Reach Gold Medal Match

The upcoming gold medal game is scheduled for 7:30 PM Eastern Time, while the all-Canadian battle for the bronze medal will take place earlier in the day at 3:30 PM Eastern Time. The American team is currently looking to surpass Russia to claim the second position all-time with their seventh gold medal, a testament to their consistent dominance in this age group. In the second semifinal, the United States delivered a commanding performance against Canada White.

Despite trailing 1-0 early in the middle stanza, the USA responded with five unanswered goals, securing a decisive 5-2 victory that showcased their depth and offensive firepower. Scouting reports highlight several standout performers from both nations, with particular emphasis on the tactical and physical attributes of key players. On the American side, Fransen has been identified as a favorite among scouts for his steady play and defensive positioning.

Advertisement

His game is not characterized by flashy moves but rather by strong decision-making and an ability to clear pucks from dangerous areas, projecting him as a potential third-pairing NHL defenseman. Liam Pue emerged as a dominant force for Canada Red, silencing critics who questioned his ability to drive play without his linemate Maddox Schultz. Pue was the top play-driver in the game, creating lethal scoring opportunities and demonstrating excellent shot quality and physicality.

Standout Performances From Czechia and Canada

Charbonneau also had a career-defining performance for Canada, scoring a power-play goal and displaying the confidence of a first-round talent for the 2028 draft, having previously averaged only average production through the round robin stage. On the Czech side, goaltender Novotny has been praised as the tournament's best netminder, displaying incredible athleticism and quickness despite allowing some soft goals earlier in the competition. His leg work and positioning have been exceptional, and he battled effectively in the recent matchup.

Defender Michalek has been a consistent standout, never looking out of place in any situation and combining intelligence with ruggedness. Čutta provided the offensive spark with two crucial goals, consistently finding himself in high-quality scoring positions and creating his own chances through active puck possession.

Zelezny, a projected top-10 pick for 2029, showed his creative brilliance with a spectacular hat trick in the opening night and continued to be a menace with his skating and deking ability, despite a slow start in the semifinal. Hüttl added a relentless edge around the net, leading the team in hits and causing trouble for opponents.

Advertisement

Canadian Defenders Strengthen Blueline

On the Canadian blueline, Licastro has been a strong presence, using his size and footwork to win puck battles and maintain proper defensive positioning, while Martiniuk proved to be a nuisance in the offensive zone with his battle-hardened play around the net.