The US Department of the Treasury imposed financial sanctions on alleged 'Ndrangheta bosses in Toronto and their funeral home businesses for drug trafficking and money laundering.

The United States Department of the Treasury has announced financial sanctions against alleged senior members of the ' Ndrangheta, an Italian mafia group with a significant presence in the Toronto region. The announcement targeted key figures in the Greater Toronto Area and associated businesses, including funeral homes and a limousine service, accusing them of orchestrating transnational criminal activities.

Targeting 'Ndrangheta Toronto Leadership

The sanctions order specifically identifies alleged leaders of the Toronto faction, including brothers Angelo Figliomeni and Cosimo Figliomeni, as well as siblings Rocco Remo Commisso and Francesco Commisso. Vincenzo DeMaria, known as Jimmy, is also listed as a participant in the Camera di Controllo, a collegial body that resolves organizational disputes and makes critical decisions for the group. The Treasury Department asserts that this locale has grown so powerful that it can influence events in Italy from across the Atlantic Ocean.

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Funeral Homes and Limousine Service Fronts

Financial regulations seek to block transactions with three identified Toronto-area funeral parlors and a limousine service alleged to serve as fronts for mafia operations. Luigi Vescio Senior, a fifty-five-year-old described as heading the newer generation of 'Ndrangheta members in Canada, is accused of controlling these entities. One representative for Fratelli Vescio Funeral Homes declined to answer questions by phone and requested queries be sent via email, but no response was received to those written inquiries.

Drug Trafficking and International Connections

U.S. officials state that the 'Ndrangheta frequently partners with Mexican and South American drug trafficking organizations to facilitate illegal activities. The group is accused of directing drug trafficking, money laundering, and murder across Canada, the United States, Italy, and other locations. This sanctions action is framed as part of a broader strategy by the Trump administration to dismantle drug cartels and trafficking networks throughout the hemisphere.

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Historical Context and Police Collaboration

The 'Ndrangheta originated in Calabria, the toe of Italy, and is considered the wealthiest and most powerful of Italy's main mafia organizations. Historical records note that Rocco Remo Commisso was previously convicted in Canada in nineteen eighty-one for conspiracy to commit murder and again in nineteen eighty-four for a bombing that killed one person. The U.S. Treasury Department thanked York Regional Police and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for information supporting these new designations, though no new criminal charges are currently known in either country.

Impact on Financial Commerce and Assets

While the sanctions are not accompanied by new criminal charges, they serve as a powerful denunciatory tool that can result in asset seizures south of the border. The order blocks designated individuals and businesses from engaging in commerce with U.S. persons and entities. This move follows similar actions, including sanctions on Canadian money services businesses linked to Iran and alleged members of the group controlled by Ryan Wedding.