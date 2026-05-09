US Treasury Pressure on Binance under Scrutiny Amid Iran-Linked Crypto Flows

The US Treasury Department is intensifying pressure on the largest centralized exchange, Binance, after a report revealed excessive funds moving through the exchange to sanctioned entities. The move reflects growing concern over large-scale crypto flows and the risk involved with crypto exchanges handling bank-like functions.

The recent wave of macro FUD has increased legal scrutiny on centralized exchanges as the focus shifts to exchanges that handle functions like custody and daily liquidity management.

Binance, the largest exchange, has been placed under fresh scrutiny by the US Treasury Department after a report indicated excessive funds moving through it to sanctioned entities. The US Treasury is now pushing stricter compliance from Binance, following broader enforcement actions aimed at disrupting Iran's financial networks. The US Treasury tightening compliance on Binance reflects growing concern over large-scale crypto flows and reinforces why the latest scrutiny is especially concerning.

Market reaction to the report suggests regulatory news is adding risk-off pressure across the broader crypto market. The Binance token, BNB, is down over 1.5% after the report, indicating market concern





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Crypto Markets Centralized Exchanges Scrutiny Binance US Treasury Department Operation Economic Fury Legal Pressure Iran-Linked Crypto Flows Sanctions Compliance Chainalysis Attack Of The Clones Attack Of The Clones V2.0

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