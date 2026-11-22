USTR Jamieson Greer states negotiations are close to resolution amid tensions over Canada's new pact with China and recent tariff escalations.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer announced on Sunday morning that negotiations with Canada are progressing significantly toward a resolution. Speaking to Fox News, Greer indicated that both delegations have made substantial strides and are now "fairly close" to agreeing on a comprehensive trade framework. This development marks a pivotal moment in restoring stability to the deeply integrated North American economic relationship after months of diplomatic friction.

Greer Details Diplomatic Progress and Concerns

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer emphasized that his team and their Canadian counterparts have achieved meaningful breakthroughs in recent weeks. He described the current diplomatic atmosphere as one where both sides are "making a lot of progress" toward a mutually acceptable agreement. Greer specifically noted that they are nearing a "landing zone," a term often used in diplomacy to describe the core parameters of a potential settlement. This statement signals that the technical and political hurdles preventing a final agreement are being systematically addressed. The U.S. Trade Representative maintained that the goal is to establish a constructive economic relationship that benefits both nations. He reiterated that most goods continue to travel across the border duty-free, supporting millions of jobs on both sides of the boundary.

Also read Trump says Canada feeling 'emboldened' but he's seeking a 'fair' trade deal

Canada China Trade Agreement Sparks Bipartisan Worry

A primary point of contention in the negotiations has been Canada's recent expansion of its trade relationship with China. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer expressed bipartisan concern regarding Canada's pursuit of deeper economic ties with Beijing. He characterized Canada's latest moves as going "a little bit backwards" in the context of broader geopolitical strategy. The friction intensified following Tuesday's announcement of a new trade agreement between Ottawa and Beijing. This specific accord included significant tariff concessions on Canadian pork and seafood exports to the Chinese market. Additionally, the deal provided relief for Chinese steel and aluminum products entering Canada, altering previous market dynamics. Greer argued that the United States is focused on addressing the challenges of globalization, whereas Canada appears interested in "doubling down" on it. This philosophical divergence has created a complex obstacle in squaring the circle between the two closely integrated economies.

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Historical Context of Tariffs and Retaliatory Measures

The current negotiations follow a period of intense trade hostility that began in August. Talks initially collapsed at the eleventh hour, leading to a significant escalation in economic warfare. U.S. President Donald Trump subsequently enacted a harsh 50 percent tariff on most Canadian goods and services. This aggressive move was designed to pressure Ottawa into accepting terms favorable to American interests. In response, Prime Minister Carney implemented dollar-for-dollar retaliatory tariffs in September. These countermeasures triggered weeks of sporadic trade tensions that disrupted supply chains and increased costs for consumers. The retaliatory actions by Prime Minister Carney were a direct response to the punitive measures imposed by the Trump administration. For nearly two years, this cycle of escalation defined the diplomatic relationship between the two allies. The recent return to the negotiating table represents a de-escalation of these previously hostile conditions.

Impact on Markets and Future Economic Outlook

The potential agreement holds significant implications for businesses and citizens in both countries. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stressed the importance of protecting the North American economy from external pressures. He acknowledged that while the U.S. and Canada are economically inseparable, policy differences must be reconciled. Prime Minister Carney has consistently emphasized the need to diversify Canada's trade partnerships beyond its southern neighbor. This strategy was driven by the recognition that relying solely on the U.S. market creates vulnerability. The confirmation from both sides that they are back at the table suggests a mutual desire to stabilize the economic environment. Both nations have hinted that a final deal could be reached in the near future. This outcome would likely restore certainty to cross-border trade and alleviate the burden of retaliatory tariffs. The resolution of these disputes will reinforce the integrated nature of the North American market while establishing clear rules for engagement with other global powers.