US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer reports progress in Canada-US trade talks but warns against Canada's expanding economic ties with China regarding EVs and metals.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stated on November 22, 2026, that Washington and Ottawa are making significant headway toward a new trade agreement, yet he highlighted growing anxieties regarding Canada's deepening commercial relationship with China. In remarks delivered following a press conference in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Greer confirmed that the two North American nations are currently engaging in constructive dialogue that suggests a resolution is within reach, although specific hurdles remain to be cleared.

Current Status of Bilateral Negotiations

Jamieson Greer, speaking in an interview with Fox News, emphasized that the United States and Canada are “fairly close on finding a landing zone” for a comprehensive deal that would redefine their economic partnership. The U.S. Trade Representative described the ongoing discussions as productive, noting that while the gap between the two governments has narrowed, philosophical differences regarding trade policy continue to pose challenges for both sides as they strive for mutual benefit.

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China Electric Vehicle Policy Dispute

A primary point of contention identified by Jamieson Greer is Canada’s recent decision to permit increased imports of Chinese electric vehicles into its domestic market. The U.S. Trade Representative criticized this move, arguing that it undermines efforts to protect North American manufacturing sectors from foreign competition. Greer indicated that the Trump administration views this policy shift as a significant deviation from the goal of securing jobs and economic stability within the United States and its closest allies.

Steel And Aluminum Tariff Differences

Beyond the automotive sector, Greer also expressed concern over Canada’s expansion of tariff relief for certain Chinese steel and aluminum products. The U.S. Trade Representative stated that Washington remains focused on addressing the challenges posed by globalization, particularly in heavy industries. This stance contrasts with Canada’s approach, which favors freer trade principles, creating a philosophical divide that complicates the path to a unified trade agreement between the two nations.

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Philosophical Divergence On Trade

Greer characterized the differences between the two governments as deeply rooted in their respective economic philosophies. He explained that while the United States is prioritizing the protection of its domestic economy and workforce, Canada continues to advocate for open borders and reduced trade barriers. Despite these fundamental disagreements, Greer noted that the vast majority of goods traded between Canada and the United States remain duty-free, supporting millions of jobs on both sides of the border.

Next Steps In The Negotiation Process

The U.S. Trade Representative concluded that the current narrative surrounding U.S.-Canada trade is more positive than many observers realize, urging stakeholders to look beyond the current friction points. Jamieson Greer affirmed that Washington desires a final agreement that benefits both countries, signaling that negotiations will continue with the aim of bridging the gap between American protectionism and Canadian liberal trade policies in the coming weeks.