US Tariffs on Vietnam: Tesla, Samsung Oppose, Copyright Holders Push for Penalties

Tesla and Samsung oppose new US tariffs on Vietnam amid IP probes, while copyright groups urge penalties, revealing deep divisions in US trade policy.

HANOI, November 2 - Businesses are deeply divided on whether the United States should impose new tariffs on Vietnam ese goods, with major technology giants like Tesla and Samsung opposing the move while other industry groups are calling for stricter penalties, according to recent submissions made to the US government. This internal conflict highlights the complex economic and diplomatic tensions surrounding Washington's ongoing trade dispute with the Southeast Asian nation, which has emerged as a critical hub for global manufacturing and a focal point in America's broader trade strategy.

US Trade Probe Targets Vietnam IP Concerns

The Trump administration has established a firm deadline of November 29 to conclude a trade probe that was originally launched in May. This investigation focuses on alleged intellectual property violations within Vietnam, leading Washington to designate the country as a priority foreign country. This designation marks the first time in thirteen years that any jurisdiction has been added to the most serious US watchlist category, signaling a significant escalation in the US stance on trade compliance and regulatory adherence in key partner nations.

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US officials have formally accused Vietnam of a persistent failure to resolve long-standing concerns regarding intellectual property protection and enforcement mechanisms. In addition to the IP-focused inquiry, a separate probe is currently underway to investigate allegations of excessive industrial capacity within the country. Vietnam has actively urged Washington to conduct both investigations in an objective and transparent manner, arguing that the findings should reflect the genuine efforts and progress the nation has made in strengthening its legal and regulatory frameworks to protect international intellectual property rights.

Tesla and Samsung Oppose Additional Tariffs

Tesla, the prominent electric car maker, has formally urged the US Trade Representative to take into account the intricate supply chain needs of American manufacturers. In comments sent to the government on July 2, Tesla highlighted that many advanced components and precision manufacturing equipment essential for production cannot be sourced domestically, despite the company's major investments in US-based production facilities. This argument underscores the practical difficulties of decoupling manufacturing from existing global supply chains that have been carefully cultivated over decades.

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Samsung's US unit has made a similar argument, noting that Vietnam produces a significant share of the smartphones and network equipment destined for the US market. As Vietnam's largest foreign investor, the South Korean electronics giant has invested approximately $25 billion in the country. Samsung's position reflects the broader sentiment of multinational corporations that rely heavily on Vietnamese manufacturing infrastructure to maintain competitive pricing and supply stability for their American customers without facing disruptive cost increases.

Divided Views Among US Industry Groups

Retail groups and trade associations representing industries with extensive manufacturing operations in Vietnam, including footwear, apparel, and makers of consumer goods such as bicycles or video game consoles, also oppose the imposition of additional tariffs. These sectors benefit directly from the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of Vietnamese production, and they warn that new tariffs could lead to higher consumer prices and supply chain disruptions across multiple retail categories. Their collective opposition contrasts sharply with the demands of other domestic industrial groups.

Conversely, industry groups representing US producers of steel, seafood, plywood, solar panels, and wood products have accused Vietnam of engaging in unfair trade practices and have called for the implementation of new tariffs. These groups argue that Vietnamese competition undermines domestic US industries, and they view protective measures as necessary to level the playing field and safeguard American jobs and manufacturing capabilities from what they perceive as market-distorting foreign subsidies and practices.

Copyright Holders Push for IP Enforcement

Copyright holders, including software, film, and music industry groups, have urged Washington to secure concrete commitments from Vietnam to combat widespread piracy. The Business Software Alliance, whose members include technology giants such as Microsoft, Oracle, and IBM, cited a 2017 survey indicating that about three-quarters of software installed on personal computers in Vietnam was unlicensed. The alliance criticized what it described as inadequate enforcement of intellectual property laws, despite repeated commitments by Vietnamese authorities to address these issues and improve compliance standards.

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The Motion Picture Association has also weighed in, stating that Vietnam remains a major hub for online piracy, hosting websites that distribute stolen film and television content. These illicit platforms attracted over 12.5 billion visits worldwide last year, representing a massive loss of revenue for content creators and distributors. The association is calling for stronger enforcement actions and improved market access for legitimate streaming services to counter the proliferation of illegal content distribution networks.

Surging Vietnamese Exports to US Markets

Vietnam's economic importance to the United States is underscored by its rapidly growing trade figures. Exports to the US surged by forty-two percent in the first eight months of this year compared to the same period in 2025. This significant growth has propelled Vietnam to become the US trading partner with the largest goods surplus, surpassing both China and Mexico. This shift represents a dramatic change from its position as the fourth-biggest partner at the end of 2025, highlighting its increasing role in global supply chains.

The current tariff landscape is also complicated by previous trade actions. The US currently levies a general twelve-point-five percent tariff on Vietnamese goods, which was imposed in July following an investigation into alleged failures to prevent imports of goods made with forced labor. Prior to this, Vietnam faced twenty percent tariffs after Trump's Liberation Day, but these were struck down by the Supreme Court, leading many economists to suggest that the Trump administration's objective is to reimpose at least the same level of tariffs through different legal channels or new justifications.

It remains unclear whether any future tariffs linked to intellectual property violations would be applied generally across all Vietnamese exports or if they would be sector-specific, targeting particular industries identified as primary sources of infringement. The outcome of the upcoming US Trade Representative decision will have profound implications for multinational corporations operating in Vietnam, American consumers, and the broader geopolitical trade relationship between Washington and Hanoi.