US strikes in southern Iran spark oil price volatility amid fragile cease‑fire talks

United States missile and mine‑laying strikes on Iranian targets led to a two percent rise in Brent crude, while diplomatic negotiations over a cease‑fire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz remain precarious.

Oil markets experienced sharp swings on Tuesday following a series of strikes by United States forces in the southern coast of Iran. The confrontations occurred just hours after President Donald Trump announced that diplomatic talks with Tehran were advancing toward an extension of the cease‑fire and the reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The United States said the strikes targeted missile launch sites and vessels suspected of laying naval mines, describing the actions as a defensive response to Iranian aggression. The episode highlighted the fragility of the tentative peace process and injected uncertainty into global energy prices. The benchmark crude known as Brent rose by roughly two percent, reaching a price near ninety‑eight point five dollars per barrel.

Despite the gain, the level remained well below the more than one hundred three dollars per barrel closing price recorded on the previous Friday. Similarly, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate showed a modest increase but stayed under the recent peak. Analysts at Deutsche Bank Research noted that market sentiment still leans toward optimism that a comprehensive agreement can be reached to end hostilities.

However they cautioned that the recent targeted strike serves as a warning shot, underscoring the delicate nature of the cease‑fire and suggesting that the next few days of negotiations will be critical. President Trump has indicated that any forthcoming deal could lay the groundwork for renewed peace talks and the reopening of the vital shipping lane in the Strait of Hormuz, which carries a significant portion of the world's oil supply.

While specific terms have not been disclosed, Iranian officials and U.S. sources have hinted that the agreement may include a full cease‑fire on all fronts, the restoration of free navigation through the strait, and a phased reduction of sanctions on Iranian crude exports. More complex issues such as the future of Iran's nuclear program and its stockpiles of highly enriched uranium are expected to be addressed in later stages of the diplomatic process.

Since the conflict began in late February, the International Energy Agency has recorded the largest supply shock in its history, dramatically reshaping the global oil market. Ines Ferre, a senior business reporter covering U.S. markets and commodities, provided the analysis for this report





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