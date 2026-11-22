The S&P 500 enters correction territory with an 11.6% drop from its October high. Investors weigh AI valuation risks against Federal Reserve rate hike signals in a volatile market.

The United States stock market has entered a confirmed correction phase as the S&P 500 index plummeted 11.6% from its all-time high established on October 6. This sharp decline marks the benchmark index's first retreat of this magnitude since March 2025, a period previously defined by global trade tensions that roiled financial markets worldwide. The S&P 500 recorded its longest streak of daily losses in seven consecutive sessions, a frequency of decline not witnessed since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Concurrently, Canada's primary stock index also dipped into correction territory on Friday, highlighting the breadth of the sell-off across North American equities. Investors are currently searching for definitive signals that this steep market selloff is approaching a bottom, even as fears persist that negative momentum could trigger an even more severe slide.

Market Mechanics and AI Valuation Pressures

The current downturn is largely driven by intensifying skepticism surrounding the artificial intelligence trade, which has fueled the market's recent bull run. Heavy institutional spending on data centers has been a primary engine for both corporate profit growth and broader economic expansion over the last several years. However, mounting questions regarding the long-term sustainability of these massive capital expenditures have caused investors to reassess the valuations of technology-heavy stocks. The tech-dominant Nasdaq Composite has lost its entire year-to-date gain, now sitting down 2.7% in 2026, signaling a significant reset in equity pricing. The six-week slide has effectively lowered valuations to levels that many analysts consider historically attractive for opportunistic buyers.

Also read Nasdaq wipes out 2026 gains, S&P 500 fall into correction territory

Strategist Views on Market Bottom Indicators

Financial experts are closely monitoring technical metrics to identify potential market bottoms amidst the volatility. Angelo Kourkafas, senior global investment strategist at Edward Jones, noted that while sentiment remains fragile, the magnitude of the drawdown is eventually likely to attract value-seeking buyers. Mark Hackett, chief market strategist for Nationwide, emphasized that emotional selling often overwhelms opportunistic trading in the short term, but the weakened sentiment metrics historically serve as buy signals. Meanwhile, Michael Arone of State Street Investment Management is tracking the percentage of S&P 500 stocks declining from their 52-week highs, observing that these metrics are nearing oversold extremes but have not yet hit critical floors.

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Fear Gauges and Volatility Metrics

The Cboe Market Volatility index, widely known as Wall Street's fear gauge, closed at 35.89 on Friday, its highest level since the April 2025 tariff tumult. This spike indicates extreme pessimism among traders, a condition that has historically paved the way for future gains. Michael Reynolds, vice president of investment strategy at Glenmede, observed that the VIX is nearing the 40 level, which typically signifies peak fear. Historical data cited by Kourkafas shows that when the VIX closes above 30 for the first time in a cycle, the S&P 500 has posted an average total return of 8.1% six months later. Bruce Zaro of Granite Wealth Management noted that while some indicators signal a bottom, others regarding the 50-day moving averages have not yet confirmed a complete market washout.

Looking Ahead to Federal Reserve Decision

Attention now shifts to the Federal Reserve's next rate-setting meeting scheduled for December 8-9, which looms as a pivotal moment for market stability. The central bank is widely projected to raise interest rates by a standard quarter percentage point, yet investors are acutely focused on forward guidance regarding the number of additional hikes in this cycle. The current anxiety stems from the fear that the Federal Reserve is tightening monetary policy into an economic slowdown, potentially after both corporate earnings and artificial intelligence investment have peaked. A dovish interpretation of the rate hike could help soothe these market fears, but reduced trading volume due to the Thanksgiving holiday may amplify volatility in the coming days.