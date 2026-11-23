US stock futures rose sharply on Monday, led by a rebound in AI-related shares like Nvidia and AMD, following last week's steep selloff that pushed major indexes into correction territory.

US stock futures climbed early Monday, rebounding from a brutal selloff last week driven by heavy losses in artificial intelligence and technology stocks. Futures for the S&P 500 gained 2.9%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 2.1%.

Nasdaq futures rose 3.6%. AI-related stocks, which bore the brunt of Friday's selling, rose sharply in premarket trading. Nvidia surged 8.2%, Advanced Micro Devices gained 4.3%, and Broadcom climbed 5.5%. The rebound follows a bruising week that pushed the S&P 500 into correction territory and the Nasdaq into the red for the year.

Also read Canadian Stock Futures Rise as Gold Rebounds and AI Sentiment Improves

The broader selloff wiped trillions of dollars from global equity markets and hit commodities tied to the AI buildout. The big question is whether this rebound is a tentative sign of recovery or just a temporary bounce. Mixed trading in Asia on Monday suggested investors are not yet convinced the worst is over. Taiwanese shares rose 2%, but South Korea's tech-heavy KOSPI fell another 3%.

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Markets in Tokyo were closed for a holiday, while other Asian markets were lower. Last week's $81 billion Anthropic IPO did little to ease concerns about the AI trade, including profitability, rising borrowing costs, and political risk. The fallout from Nvidia's spy scandal and fresh US export controls on AI chips also weighed on sentiment. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday the US would seek answers on Nvidia's chip sales to China.

A New York Times report said the Chinese woman at the center of the scandal was in touch with a Chinese spy agency for over a year while she had an affair with ousted CEO Jensen Huang. Beyond AI, Thanksgiving week will test sentiment as the Black Friday shopping season begins, offering a read on US consumer spending after a year of elevated inflation and rising borrowing costs.

Fed Inflation Data And Economic Growth Reports

Also on the docket is October's PCE inflation report on Wednesday, a key input for the Federal Reserve. A quarter-point hike is widely expected in December. In September, the Fed's preferred inflation measure, the PCE price index, came in at 3.1%. The Commerce Department will also release its second estimate for third-quarter US economic growth on Wednesday.

The first estimate showed growth of 3.4% from July through September, driven by strong consumer spending and AI investment. The US Conference Board will release its consumer confidence index on Tuesday. Inflation readings are also due from Australia and Japan. The US stock market will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving, with a shortened trading day on Friday.

CrowdStrike Acquires Zscaler In Massive Deal

In corporate news, CrowdStrike announced it is buying Zscaler in a $44 billion all-stock deal, a major consolidation in the cybersecurity sector. CrowdStrike shares fell 7.4% on Monday, while Zscaler shares jumped 18.6%.

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We view this as the clearest signal yet that cybersecurity is consolidating into a handful of platforms, with the AI era forcing the hand of vendors who had been content to partner, said Dan Ives, a financial analyst at Yorkville Ives & Co. Oil prices fell on Monday as a recovery in supply helped offset concerns, even as the US and Iran have yet to reach a permanent deal over the war. Analysts expect oil and fuel prices to fall further as global supply stabilizes, which could ease inflationary pressures.

Oil Prices Drop Amid Global Market Gains

Brent crude, the international standard, dropped 1.9% to $90.83 per barrel, still well above the roughly $72 in late February before the war. Benchmark US crude slid 1.7% to $82 per barrel. In Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.6% to 10,411.63. France's CAC 40 rose 0.7% to 7,981.21, while Germany's DAX advanced 0.8% to 25,017.10.

The US dollar rose to 159.08 Japanese yen from 158.62 yen. The euro slipped to $1.0963 from $1.10973. Nerves about a possible bubble in AI and tech stocks began emerging around midyear as the Federal Reserve's signaling turned hawkish. The selloff snowballed last month as AI profitability concerns mounted amid rising rate risk.

Then came the Democrats' landslide midterm victory, suggesting more pushback on the data center buildout, and the Jensen Huang Nvidia scandal. Given all these catalysts, any recovery could prove short-lived. The US 2-year note auction is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST.