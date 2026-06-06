US Soccer Team Loses to Germany in Final Tuneup Before World Cup

The US soccer team's final tuneup before the World Cup was a 2-1 defeat against four-time champion Germany at Soldier Field in Chicago. The loss highlighted defensive frailty and worrying signs about the US capability of making a deep run in the tournament.

The US soccer team's final tuneup before the World Cup , a Saturday send-off against four-time champion Germany at sunny, sold-out Soldier Field, was part party, part pep rally but mostly one last semi-serious chance for Mauricio Pochettino to prepare his team for its moment in the summer spotlight.

The festive atmosphere belied the gravity of what lies ahead a half-continent away in six days when Pochettino's 19 months of curating and shaping, cajoling and adjusting, tweaking and testing will face judgement. The 2-1 defeat before 63,636 spectators featured defensive frailty and Antonee Robinson's thunderous tying goal late in the first half.

It brought spells of quality play against a quality opponent but also worrying signs about the US capability of making a deep run when teams such as Germany stand in the way. After the match, the Americans were scheduled to fly to Southern California and arrive at base camp ahead of the Group D opener against Paraguay on Friday night at SoFi Stadium.

In a city that did not submit a World Cup bid because of FIFA's contract terms, fans arriving early at Chicago's lakefront venue created a World Cup-worthy atmosphere with their display of colors and sounds. With deep heritage in the region, the Germans enjoyed a good swath of the sellout support.

There was a pregame flashback to the last time the World Cup was held in this country, with 15 members of the 1994 US squad, including John Harkes and Cobi Jones, honored on the field. All 26 current US players, not just the starters, were introduced before kickoff. The group included center back Chris Richards, who wasn't available again because of an ankle injury. It's unclear whether he is on pace to play in the opener.

In a worst-case scenario, a permanent roster change would have to be made 24 hours before the opener. After mixing probable starters and reserves in the 3-2 victory over Senegal last Sunday in Charlotte, Pochettino selected a lineup that seemed close to his World Cup picks, sans Richards, whose slot was filled by Miles Robinson. Matt Freese returned to goal and Antonee Robinson and Sergiño Dest retained their places as wing backs or fullbacks, depending on the situation.

Tim Ream and Alex Freeman, who started against Senegal, joined Miles Robinson on the backline. Tyler Adams and Malik Tillman were in central midfield supporting Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and striker Folarin Balogun. The fun backdrop and inconsequential outcome could not shroud the harsh realities facing the US defense entering the World Cup. Less than two minutes after the opening whistle, the Germans scored on a set piece as if they were playing against an under-15 team.

Captain Joshua Kimmich served a free kick from maybe 30 yards. A week removed from scoring for Arsenal in the Champions League final, Kai Havertz gained inside position on Miles Robinson after Ream had left him. As he reached the six-yard box, Havertz headed it home without a challenge. He began his restrained celebration by holding up his palms, as if to say, 'I could've done that in my sleep.

' The US began to find its way, earning corner kicks and offering occasional dangerous crosses but no serious scoring threats. Germany's Jonathan Tah headed Pulisic's corner kick out of the box. Robinson waited on the ball to drop to him. Instead of letting it bounce, he struck a left-footed volley with extreme velocity and pinpoint accuracy.

It whizzed over goalkeeper Oliver Baumann and just under the crossbar, prompting Robinson to celebrate his fifth international goal with a backflip. Growing in confidence and courage, the Americans generated several more quality opportunities before missing the target or watching deflections fly wide. The halftime whistle interrupted their momentum but didn't sour their optimism following the difficult start. Germany, however, reclaimed the lead in the 57th minute by unlocking the US defense in tight space.

Jamal Musiala's pass pierced the penalty area. Havertz left the ball for Leroy Sane cutting across the box for a low bid beyond Freese's reach and into the far corner of the net. Pochettino began pulling his regulars in the 63rd minute, including Pulisic and McKennie during a four-man swap. Antonee Robinson was supposed to stay in the match, but limped off instead.

The extent of the injury wasn't initially clear. Nine minutes later, Pochettino replaced six other starters, leaving Freese as the only 90-minute player. Brenden Aaronson tested Baumann in the 87th minute. The effort was strong until the very end - there was a brief dust-up involving Tim Weah - but the equalizer never came. A scrappy loss for the U





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US Soccer Team Germany World Cup Mauricio Pochettino Antonee Robinson Christian Pulisic Weston Mckennie Folarin Balogun

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